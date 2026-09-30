Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CFSU) ("CFSu" or "Company") announced today the expansion of its strategic positioning across the U.S. defense manufacturing ecosystem, including modular Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and AI driven industrial manufacturing capabilities relevant to the requirements surrounding National Security Presidential Memorandum 11 (NSPM-11), the use of Secured and Sovereign Artificial Intelligence by U.S. national security agencies.

CFSu is developing relationships across a network of defense technology companies, specialized defense AI manufacturers, advisors and strategic partners whose capabilities span NSPM-11-aligned artificial intelligence, autonomous platforms, advanced sensing, secure and sovereign AI computing, cybersecurity, command and control, energy and power, maritime systems and other mission-critical AI driven technologies.

"Our strategic alignments throughout U.S. Government agencies and departments provide us with greater insight on technology areas now receiving significant attention across the U.S. defense and national-security industrial base under NSPM-11," said Jeff Gabrelcik, CEO of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. "This year, we have been laser-focused on working to identify and closely align multiple acquisition targets of Complete Defense Solutions, our wholly owned subsidiary, with emerging and available AI driven manufacturing providers through our strategic relationships with U.S. defense contractors."

CFSu's strategic relationships include access to emerging defense technologies and capabilities that include autonomous and unmanned systems, advanced space and aerospace capabilities, highly secure AI computing technologies designed to provide unprecedented levels of AI driven defense manufacturing, cybersecurity, and synthetic DNA identification and tracking across complex physical and digital environments.

"Supporting our focused attention to providing secured and sovereign AI solutions over the past year are recent U.S. military developments demonstrating the accelerating national emphasis on artificial intelligence and advanced technology manufacturing," said Ken Tapp, a Director of Complete Defense Solutions. "A recent Yahoo News report described the announcement of a proposed U.S. "AI Force" and the administration's stated intention to accelerate American leadership in artificial intelligence. This falls directly in line with our sovereign and secured AI compute thesis that we developed in early Q3 of 2025," added Ken Tapp.



A recent Yahoo News report about the emerging U.S. AI strategy



CFSu and Complete Defense Solutions are aggressively evaluating strategic AI and defense sector partnerships, business acquisition targets, AI driven manufacturing investment opportunities, and advanced technology relationships that can expand American capabilities while maintaining appropriate confidentiality around proprietary, commercial and defense-related information.

About Complete Financial Solutions, Inc.

Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CFSU) is a U.S.-based holding company focused on strategic opportunities across defense, aerospace, space, advanced technology, manufacturing, infrastructure and related markets. The Company acquires businesses focused on National and Economic Security Priorities, creating strategies and partnerships with government, military, and law enforcement agencies to accelerate initiatives ensuring national security and safety.

About Complete Defense Solutions, Inc.

Complete Defense Solutions is a management holding company with a strategy centered on connecting institutional capital, next generation military technology, AI driven defense manufacturing and strategic relationships to support scalable domestic defense capabilities.

Complete Financial Solutions - Web Page



Complete Defense Solutions - Web Page

About NSPM-11

In June 2026, the White House issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 11 (NSPM-11), a directive that fundamentally changes how the Department of War, the Intelligence Community, and other national security agencies acquire and use artificial intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts and that relate to future events, plans, or expectations of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (the "Company"). Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing, execute its business plan, complete proposed transactions, obtain required regulatory approvals, attract and retain key personnel, and compete effectively, as well as general economic, market, and industry conditions. The Company is not a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and does not file periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the statutory safe harbor for forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 may not be available to the Company, and readers should not rely on this release as if such protections applied.

Disclosure information about the Company is available through the Company's OTC Markets profile page at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CFSU/disclosure, and readers are encouraged to review all available disclosure before making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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