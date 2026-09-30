Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center Welcomes Licensed Medical Aesthetician Alison Lombardy

Montvale, NJ facial plastic surgery practice adds a licensed medical aesthetician specializing in HydraFacial, microneedling, chemical peels, and lymphatic facial massage to its medical spa team.

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center has added Alison Lombardy, a Licensed Medical Aesthetician, to the team at its practice in New Jersey . She is now seeing patients for skin treatments and skincare planning at the Montvale office, where she works alongside the medical spa staff under the direction of double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Ran Rubinstein .

The addition expands the practice's non-surgical skin services at a time when many patients are looking for treatments that fit between routine skincare and physician-performed procedures. Alison's role centers on in-office treatments that address texture, tone, clarity, and hydration, along with the at-home routines that help maintain those results.

Licensed Medical Aesthetician Alison Lombardy specializes in advanced facial and skincare treatments.

Alison Lombardy's Areas of Focus

Alison Lombardy specializes in HydraFacial, microneedling, chemical peels, and lymphatic facial massage. Each addresses a different set of skin concerns, and they are often combined or sequenced over time depending on what a patient is trying to improve.

HydraFacial is a multi-step treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts, and hydrates the skin in a single session. It is generally chosen by patients who want a noticeable refresh without downtime. Microneedling uses fine needles to create controlled micro-injuries in the skin, prompting the body's natural collagen production. It is commonly used for acne scarring, enlarged pores, fine lines, and uneven texture. Chemical peels apply a solution to the skin's surface to remove damaged outer layers, with peel strength selected according to skin type and goals. Lymphatic facial massage is a manual technique that encourages fluid drainage and can reduce puffiness while supporting circulation.

Building a Plan for In-Office Treatment and Home Care

These treatments serve different purposes in a skincare plan. A HydraFacial or lymphatic massage may be scheduled before an event or as regular upkeep, while microneedling and chemical peels are more often planned as a series with time between sessions for the skin to respond. Part of Alison's role is helping patients understand which option fits their timeline and how frequently a treatment should be repeated to maintain results.

Alison describes her approach as results driven. Her treatment plans are built to be corrective as well as relaxing, and she tailors each session to the patient's current skin condition rather than working from a fixed protocol. She also puts together at-home regimens designed around each patient's concerns and daily routine, with the goal of recommending products and habits a patient can realistically follow between visits. This attention to what happens outside the office reflects her view that in-office treatments and daily habits work together, and that a regimen a patient cannot keep up with is unlikely to deliver lasting improvement.

How the New Role Fits Within the Practice

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center is a facial plastic surgery practice, and its medical spa operates under physician oversight. Treatments are planned with input from the clinical team, and patients whose concerns extend beyond skin treatments have access to injectables, laser resurfacing, and surgical consultations within the same practice. Treatment plans are designed to change as a patient's skin and goals change over time.

Stephanie Kramer, MPAS, PA-C, serves as Clinical Lead and oversees the medical spa. Alison's addition gives the team a dedicated provider for skin-focused treatments that do not involve injectables or energy-based devices, and broadens the range of options available in one location. Aesthetician-led treatments are also commonly used to prepare skin for, or maintain results from, procedures performed by other members of the clinical team.

Patients can follow Alison's work on Instagram at @aesthetician.ali, and updates from the practice are shared on Instagram at @drranrubi.

Scheduling with Alison Lombardy

Alison is currently accepting new patients at the Montvale office. Appointments can be requested by calling or texting (201) 754-5101, or by using the online form to contact the practice . Alison develops a treatment recommendation and home care plan based on each patient's skin concerns.

About Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein

Ran Y. Rubinstein, MD, is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. He earned his medical degree at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, completed his residency in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery at New Jersey Medical School, and completed a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of South Florida.

Dr. Rubinstein is a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. He serves on the national education faculty for Allergan Aesthetics and Galderma and is a national aesthetic injection trainer through Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists, located at his Montvale, New Jersey practice, where he teaches physicians and other providers advanced injectable and laser techniques.

About Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center is a physician-led facial plastic surgery practice located at 160 Summit Avenue, Suite 201, in Montvale, New Jersey. The practice serves patients throughout Bergen County and the surrounding communities, including Park Ridge, Woodcliff Lake, Upper Saddle River, Ridgewood, and Paramus. Services include surgical procedures of the face and neck, injectable treatments, laser and energy-based skin treatments, and a medical spa offering HydraFacial, microneedling, chemical peels, and related skincare services. All treatments are provided under physician supervision.

Media Contact:

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, LLC

160 Summit Ave, Suite 201

Montvale, NJ 07645

Phone: (201) 754-5101

rubinsteinplasticsurgerycenter.com

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC

200 Stony Brook Ct

Newburgh, NY 12550

Phone: (845) 863-1772

www.yourfacemd.com

SOURCE: Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/rubinstein-plastic-surgery-center-welcomes-licensed-medical-aesthetic-1227152