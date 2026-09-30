ZetrOZ Systems: NFL Players Face a 41% Injury Risk Each Season. sam Offers a Non-Invasive Recovery Option Trusted by Pro Football's Medical Staff

ZetrOZ Systems has presented its FDA-cleared sam wearable ultrasound device directly to NFL team athletic trainers for several years as a longtime supporter of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society and Sports Medicine Physicians.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / An NFL player faces a 41% risk of sustaining a lower-extremity injury over the course of a single season, and hamstring strains are the most common such injury, according to a study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine. As the 2026 season moves through its early weeks, ZetrOZ Systems is highlighting sam, an FDA-cleared wearable ultrasound device the company has presented directly to NFL team athletic trainers and team physicians for several years running.

ZetrOZ Systems has been a longtime supporter of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS), the organization representing athletic training staff across all 32 NFL teams, and served as a platinum sponsor of the group in 2023 and 2024. The company has presented sam and its supporting research to NFL athletic trainers at the PFATS meeting during the NFL Medical Summit.

sam, or sustained acoustic medicine, delivers sustained acoustic energy to targeted tissue through a prescription-only device designed for home use. It is FDA-cleared to treat soft-tissue injuries, chronic pain and knee osteoarthritis, and the company says its effectiveness has been documented in more than 40 published studies.

The same recovery demands facing NFL players extend down through college and high school football and into everyday active adults managing joint pain, according to ZetrOZ. sam 2.0, FDA-cleared for prescription home use, delivers long-duration ultrasound treatment according to a healthcare provider's prescribed plan, an option the company says becomes especially relevant heading into the colder months, when joint pain and reduced mobility often become more pronounced for people managing knee osteoarthritis, a condition affecting an estimated 32 million people in the United States.

"Athletic trainers are the ones making real-time calls on player recovery, so earning their trust matters more to us than any single endorsement. That's why we keep showing up to PFATS every year with the research, not just the pitch. sam is built to hold up to that level of scrutiny," said Dr. George K. Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ systems.

Kaelin Drakeford, starting safety at Eastern Illinois University and a sam brand ambassador since 2024, on using the device for shoulder pain: "I can still do daily activities such as going to class, cooking, or studying while using the device. It has made my recovery process much more convenient, and I would recommend sam to anyone going through rehab or everyday soreness."

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading the way in sports medicine healing innovations, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for sustained acoustic medicine (sam). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology, with 46+ patents, and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam product line, designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. sam is a cost-effective, non-invasive, drug-free modality used to treat soft tissue injuries and chronic pain.

Media Contact:

Catherine Hoblin

Media Contact, ZetrOZ Systems

choblin@zetroz.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nfl-players-face-a-41-injury-risk-each-season.-samr-offers-a-non-inva-1229041