Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - A new fusion of technology and traditional craftsmanship is taking shape in Jingdezhen, China's renowned porcelain capital.



Why Chinese and US artists fall for intangible heritage



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American artist Michael May from Oklahoma City has joined forces with local ceramic artist Master Xie to create a one-of-a-kind ceramic vessel combining 3D printing with traditional Chinese ceramic craftsmanship.

The process brings together modern technology and the centuries-old art of blue-and-white porcelain. The vessel is shaped through a combination of handcraft and 3D printing, decorated with traditional qinghua patterns, then glazed and fired in a kiln.

From shaping and painting to glazing and firing, follow the camera to see how a new ceramic artwork comes to life through cross-cultural collaboration.



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