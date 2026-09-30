Hop-on, Inc. Expands Digitalage Engineering Leadership, Names Thiago Hundertmark VP, Lead Engineer on Android and AI

Veteran Android engineer expands leadership role across Digitalage mobile development, media infrastructure and AI-assisted workflows

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) today announced the expanded leadership role of Thiago Hundertmark as Vice President and Lead Android Engineer for Digitalage, recognizing his contributions across Android development, media infrastructure and emerging AI-assisted workflows.

Hundertmark brings more than 12 years of experience in native Android and Kotlin Multiplatform development, along with extensive experience managing distributed mobile development teams. His background spans application architecture, automated testing, CI/CD, authentication, identity technologies, payments and engineering leadership.

Before his expanded role at Digitalage, Hundertmark held engineering and mobile leadership positions across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Brazil. His experience includes serving as Engineering Manager at Keyo, where he led Kotlin Multiplatform development involving proprietary palm-scanning technology, and as Head of Mobile Development at NeoMatrix, where he managed an international development team. His background also includes Android authentication, identity-verification and payment technologies.

At Digitalage, Hundertmark has led the engineering of the company's Android application, including architecture, authentication, creator onboarding, real-time media functionality, video playback, replay, notifications and deployment infrastructure.

The Digitalage Android application is currently in Google Play closed testing as the company advances the commercial rollout of its technology.

"Thiago has demonstrated that he can take complex requirements and turn them into working technology," said Peter Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Hop-on, Inc. and Founder of Digitalage. "His work started with Android, but his contribution has expanded into the infrastructure behind the experience. He understands how mobile, media processing, moderation and AI-assisted workflows connect, and that makes him an important part of where we are taking Digitalage."

Beyond the Android Application

Hundertmark's responsibilities extend beyond the Android application into the broader technology pipeline that powers Digitalage.

Digitalage has built an integrated media infrastructure connecting content ingestion, processing, moderation, distribution and monetization. The infrastructure supports the movement of content from creation and live capture through processing, protection, distribution, replay and creator-controlled experiences.

Digitalage's existing technology includes live broadcasting, multi-host streaming, replay, video libraries, creator controls, OBS integration and automated moderation capabilities. The Android application integrates with this broader infrastructure, giving Hundertmark responsibility across both the mobile experience and the systems supporting it.

Building on this existing infrastructure, Digitalage is developing additional AI-assisted media processing and automated workflows and evaluating agentic AI technologies capable of performing defined tasks within controlled Digitalage workflows.

"Mobile is where an enormous amount of content is created and consumed, but the engineering challenge doesn't stop at the device," said Hundertmark. "We have built the infrastructure to move content through the system from the application into the underlying services. Now we're continuing to expand what that infrastructure can do, including where automation and AI can make the process faster and more useful for creators."

Engineering for a Connected Media Platform

Hundertmark's work at Digitalage includes Android application architecture and development, Google Play testing and deployment, CI/CD and automated testing, real-time streaming and media playback, replay functionality, authentication and creator onboarding, device optimization, and integration with Digitalage's broader media infrastructure.

His expanded role also includes contributing to the company's development of additional AI-assisted content workflows and evaluating agentic technologies for appropriate applications within the Digitalage infrastructure.

Digitalage's architecture follows the company's Ingest. Protect. Monetize. strategy, connecting content creation and ingestion with protection, distribution and creator monetization.

Hundertmark's expanded role is part of Digitalage's continued expansion of its engineering leadership as the company advances the commercial rollout of its existing technology and continues development of additional AI-assisted capabilities.

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is a U.S.-based technology company developing digital media, communications and intellectual property assets. Through Digitalage, the company has built creator-focused media infrastructure spanning live broadcasting, video, content protection and monetization technologies.

About Digitalage

Digitalage has built creator-focused media infrastructure connecting live broadcasting, multi-host streaming, replay, video libraries, creator controls, OBS integration, automated moderation, content protection and monetization within a unified environment.

Digitalage's infrastructure is built around three core functions: Ingest. Protect. Monetize.

The company continues to develop additional AI-assisted and automated workflows designed to extend the capabilities of its existing infrastructure.

For additional information and product demonstrations, visit www.digitalage.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Hop-on, Inc., Digitalage, product development, commercialization, artificial intelligence technologies and future business activities. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Statements concerning technologies or functionality under development or evaluation should not be interpreted as representations that such technologies are currently commercially available. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Hop-on, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media / Investor Contact:

Peter Michaels

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hop-on, Inc.

Phone: 949-756-9008

Email: peter@hop-on.com

Website: www.hop-on.com | www.digitalage.com

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hop-on-inc.-expands-digitalage-engineering-leadership-names-thiag-1229213