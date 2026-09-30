Kollecta AI LLC: Kollecta Launches Online Shop, Bringing a Different Kind of Energy to the Debt Collection Industry

New Kollecta Shop turns growing demand for the company's merchandise into a consumer-facing lifestyle platform featuring limited drops, bold messages and branded apparel.

PHARR, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Who ever thought a debt collection agency could be sexy?

Kollecta is giving it a shot.

Kollecta today announced the launch of the Kollecta Shop, a dedicated online store created in response to growing demand for the company's branded merchandise.

What started as apparel created for the Kollecta team quickly began attracting attention from clients, partners and people outside the company who wanted to buy it for themselves.

So Kollecta decided to make it available to everyone.

"People kept asking us where they could buy the shirts," said Asad Mirza, CEO of Kollecta. "At some point you stop treating that like merch and start treating it like demand. So we built the store."

The move is unusual for an industry better known for compliance notices and payment reminders than consumer brands. Kollecta sees the shop as another way to challenge that convention, building a recognizable brand around an industry that has traditionally had little reason to think about merchandise, culture or consumer appeal.

The first Kollecta Shop collection moves beyond traditional corporate merchandise with simple, statement-driven designs created to appeal to a much broader audience.

Each design features minimal Kollecta branding, putting the message rather than the corporate logo at the center of the product.

"We don't want to make shirts people get at a company event and never wear again," Mirza said. "We want to create things people would choose to wear whether they knew Kollecta or not. If we can build a debt collection company that people actually think is cool, why not?"

The Kollecta Shop will serve as a home for ongoing apparel releases, limited-edition products, collaborations and new creative drops.

The launch is part of Kollecta's broader effort to rethink what a modern debt recovery company can look and feel like. That includes not only how the company uses AI and technology, but how it communicates with consumers, presents its brand and approaches an industry that has traditionally faced negative perceptions.

Kollecta combines technology, AI and human engagement to modernize the recovery experience for businesses and their customers. Its approach is designed to be more consumer-friendly, more human and considerably less traditional.

The Kollecta Shop is now live, with additional drops planned throughout the year.

About Kollecta

Kollecta is a modern receivables and debt recovery company focused on combining AI, technology and human engagement to create better recovery experiences for businesses and their customers.

Its philosophy is simple: Every customer should receive a different recovery journey.

And apparently, a better T-shirt too.

Media Contact:

Kollecta

Media & Communications

sales@kollecta.ai

Kollecta Shop

Kollecta Website

SOURCE: Kollecta

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kollecta-launches-online-shop-bringing-a-different-kind-of-energ-1229053