Tires Easy Expands Installation Network With 16 Colony Tire Locations in North Carolina and Virginia

The addition brings Tires Easy's network to 170 installation locations across 88 cities in the two states and marks the first step in national expansion.

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Tires Easy, a leading U.S. online tire retailer, is expanding its installation network by adding 16 Colony Tire locations in North Carolina and Virginia, increasing local access to professional installation for consumers who purchase tires online.

The Colony Tire locations bring Tires Easy's installation network in the two states to 170 locations across 88 cities. The expansion is the first step in a wider initiative by Tires Easy to expand its nationwide installation network, making online tire buying and local professional installation more accessible to consumers across the U.S.

Tires Easy already works with a nationwide network of independent and national installation partners, including Pep Boys, Monro and Tire Choice. Customers can shop Tires Easy's selection of more than 200 tire brands online, choose a participating installer during checkout, schedule an appointment and have their tires shipped directly to the shop for installation.

"Buying tires online gives consumers tremendous choice and convenience, and we want the installation experience to be just as easy," said Brian Wright, senior VP of partnerships. "Colony Tire gives our customers access to a trusted local service provider in communities across North Carolina and Virginia, and this is the beginning of a much larger expansion of installation options for Tires Easy customers nationwide."

North Carolina Expansion

Tires Easy previously offered 73 installation locations across 46 North Carolina cities. Adding 10 Colony Tire locations increases the network to 83 locations across 52 cities statewide.

Colony Tire introduces Tires Easy installation service in six new North Carolina markets: Ahoskie, Aurora, Edenton, Plymouth, Williamston and Wilmington. It also adds installation options in Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Greenville and New Bern, where Tires Easy customers already have access to other Tires Easy installation partners.

The result is broader coverage across the state, including major population centers and smaller communities where consumers may have fewer convenient installation options.

North Carolina consumers can find participating locations through the Tires Easy North Carolina tire installation directory.

Virginia Expansion

In Virginia, six Colony Tire locations join Tires Easy's existing network in Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Richmond, Newport News, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The additions increase Tires Easy's Virginia network from 81 to 87 installation locations across 36 cities, strengthening coverage in Central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and Hampton Roads.

Virginia consumers can find participating locations through the Tires Easy Virginia tire installation directory.

"We're excited about this partnership and the opportunity to make buying tires even easier for customers, while connecting them with the trusted service and expertise Colony Tire has been known for over the last 50 years," said Scott Creighton, president Colony Tire Corporation.

The Colony Tire expansion demonstrates Tires Easy's strategy to combine the advantages of e-commerce with convenient local service. Tires Easy has sold tires online since 2004 and serves consumers throughout the continental United States. The company has sold more than 8 million tires and offers more than 200 brands, coordinating delivery directly to participating installers.

Tires Easy plans to continue adding installation locations across the U.S., expanding the number of communities where customers can purchase tires online and have them delivered directly to a local professional for installation.

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a leading U.S. online tire retailer dedicated to making tire shopping simple, convenient and transparent. The company offers one of the industry's largest selections of tires from more than 200 brands, supported by a nationwide network of warehouses and professional installers serving customers across the continental United States. By combining competitive pricing, advanced e-commerce technology and knowledgeable customer support, Tires Easy helps drivers confidently find the right tires for their vehicles. For more information, visit www.tires-easy.com.

About Colony Tire

Founded in 1976, Colony Tire is a 100% employee-owned tire and service company serving customers throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. With more than 40 locations and 1,000 Employee Owners, Colony provides a full range of passenger, light truck, commercial, agricultural, industrial and specialty tire products and services.

Colony Tire offers a wide selection of leading tire brands and provides customers with expert tire service, maintenance and solutions personalized to their needs. With a strong commitment to customer service, safety and community, Colony combines the resources of a large regional company with the personal service of a local tire dealer.

Media Contacts:

Tammy Cancela

TrizCom PR

tammy@trizcom.com

972-898-8413

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR

jo@trizcom.com

214-232-0078

SOURCE: Tires Easy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tires-easy-expands-installation-network-with-16-colony-tire-locations-in-north-carolina-1228864