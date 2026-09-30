New 100% solids, STPE-based coating applies to damp or wet substrates, resists wash-off before cure and creates a seamless barrier against air and moisture

Fort Wayne, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - American Sealants Inc. (ASI), a Meridian Adhesives Group company, today announced the launch of ASI 52AB Fluid Applied Air Barrier, a high-performance, single-component waterproofing membrane engineered to help protect exterior roofs and walls from air and water penetration-even when jobsite conditions are less than ideal.

Formulated with advanced silyl-terminated polyether (STPE) hybrid technology, ASI 52AB forms a seamless, elastomeric coating for applications including sheathing, rough openings, penetrations, roofing, siding, and liquid flashing. The material can be applied to damp or wet substrates without outgassing or bubbling and is water resistant before cure, helping crews keep work moving when rain is in the forecast.

Unlike conventional water-based or solvent-based coatings that may shrink, wash out or crack, ASI 52AB is 100% solids and retains its volume as it cures. It also offers broad adhesion to common construction substrates, fills fastener holes and surface imperfections, and remains breathable so damp surfaces can dry.

"ASI 52AB was developed for the realities contractors face in the field," said Grant Huffine, Commercial President of ASI. "Its ability to bond to damp surfaces, resist moisture exposure before cure and deliver durable, flexible protection helps simplify installation while supporting long-term performance."

Performance Highlights

Weather-ready application: Bonds to damp or wet substrates and resists wash-off before cure.

Bonds to damp or wet substrates and resists wash-off before cure. Durable, seamless protection: 100% solids formulation will not shrink or crack and helps prevent air and moisture penetration.

100% solids formulation will not shrink or crack and helps prevent air and moisture penetration. Flexible performance: Delivers 500% elongation at break and a service-temperature range of -50°F to 220°F, with intermittent exposure up to 270°F.

Delivers 500% elongation at break and a service-temperature range of -50°F to 220°F, with intermittent exposure up to 270°F. UV and weather resistance: Passed 4,000 hours of QUV testing.

Passed 4,000 hours of QUV testing. Breathable membrane: Provides a water-vapor transmission rating of 20 perms at 25 mils, allowing damp surfaces to dry.

Provides a water-vapor transmission rating of 20 perms at 25 mils, allowing damp surfaces to dry. Installer-friendly formulation: Low odor, VOC compliant at 16 grams per liter, and formulated without solvents, phthalates or isocyanates.

American Sealants Inc. Launches ASI 52AB Fluid Applied Air Barrier

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For product details, technical documentation and application information, visit the ASI 52AB product page.

About American Sealants Inc.

American Sealants Inc. innovates and manufactures high-performance sealants and adhesive solutions for building construction and industrial applications. As part of Meridian Adhesives Group, ASI is committed to practical innovation, dependable performance and products built for real-world conditions. For more information, visit americansealantsinc.com.

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