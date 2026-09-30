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ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2026 21:14 Uhr
212 Leser
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Allied Universal: Georgia's Cole Claims Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for Week 4

Cole forced two fumbles and scored a touchdown as Bulldogs beat Oklahoma 41-13

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / The Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal announced today Chris Cole, a linebacker from University of Georgia, has been named Player of the Week for Week 4 of the 2026 college football season.

Cole recovered two fumbles and took one back 85 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs 41-13 win over Oklahoma. Additionally, he added eight tackles, seven solo, including a sack.

The junior from Salem, Va., was an All-SEC Freshman team member two years ago, before being added to the SEC Football leadership council last season when he played in 14 games with one start.

Cole was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 4 performance.

Player of the Week winners are determined by an internal vote of former players, coaches and Lott IMPACT Trophy board members, in conjunction with a fan vote on social media.

The winner of the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal will be announced on December 9, 2026, in Newport Beach, Calif.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 4 include:

  • Jett Jefferson, Mississippi State, SR, CB- Broke up five passes, to go with four tackles, three solo, in Bulldogs 31-24 win over Missouri
  • Koi Perich, Oregon, JR, S- Had an interception to go with seven tackles, six solo, in the Ducks 41-27 victory at USC.
  • Austin Romine, Texas Tech, SR, LB- Returned two interceptions for touchdowns on consecutive plays while being the games leading tackler with eight, five solo, in Red Raiders 49-14 win over Sam Houston.

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy:
The Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on the Lott IMPACT Trophy visit www.LottImpactTrophy.org.

About Allied Universal:
The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia
Sr. Director of Communications - North America
Allied Universal Phone: 949-826-3560
Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com
Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/georgias-cole-claims-lott-impact-trophy-player-of-the-week-for-w-1229122

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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