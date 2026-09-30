New offering gives Treasury, Finance and IT teams governed access to analytics-ready data in the BI and data platforms they already use

Treasury teams hold important information about cash, payments, and liquidity, but this data often remains within the treasury function. As a result, finance and IT may struggle to use it alongside ERP, revenue, spending, forecasting and company data held elsewhere in the business.

Kyriba has launched Data-as-a-Service, or DaaS, giving customers secure, governed access to structured, analytics-ready treasury data for high volume analysis, historical reporting and integration with enterprise data environments.

DaaS connects Kyriba data to existing business intelligence tools, reporting and data platforms through standard connectivity including JDBC, OAuth2, and SQL This reduces the need for teams to download files, reformat information or ask IT to create separate processes for each analysis or report.

"DaaS transforms how customers access their treasury data by accelerating the access to data already shaped for analytics, supporting big volumes, and incremental refreshes enabling an easy integration with main enterprise BI tools," said Monica Boydston, Chief Product Officer at Kyriba. "This gives businesses a more connected view of financial performance and creates new opportunities for enterprise decision-making".

DaaS includes more than 165 tables and 4,400 fields across cash, payments, risk and supply chain finance. Customers can access up to three years of historical data from day one, subject to data availability and connect it to the platforms they already use.

For example, organizations could combine Kyriba cash, payments and foreign-exchange data with sales forecasts, operating expenses, purchase commitments and workforce plans. Finance leaders can then assess how changes in business activity may affect working capital, liquidity and financial forecasts.

For IT teams, DaaS provides a governed way to support these use cases through existing data and BI platforms, reducing the need to create and maintain separate data processes for each department.

DaaS will be featured at KyribaLive Exchange Milan tomorrow, where finance, treasury and technology leaders will explore how connected data can support faster, better-informed decisions about cash, payments, risk and liquidity.

About Kyriba

Kyriba is the global leader in liquidity performance, trusted by more than 4,000 organisations across 170 countries to connect, protect, forecast and optimise their liquidity.

Kyriba's secure and scalable SaaS platform delivers governed intelligence and financial automation through technologies including Trusted AI. The platform powers more than 3.6 billion bank transactions and $51 trillion in payments across 10,000 banks annually.

www.kyriba.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001999912/en/

Contacts:

Connie Rowlands

Head of External Communications

connie.rowlands@kyriba.com

+44 7388 960187