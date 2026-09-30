Retreva Grows to Four Franchisees as Demand Builds for Fully Managed Sales Prospecting

Chief Development Officer Chad Stewart invests as a franchise owner as Retreva opens new franchise opportunities nationwide

POWELL, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Retreva, the fully managed sales prospecting system that acts as a silent sales rep for businesses, today announced it has grown to four franchise owners, with new franchise opportunities now available to experienced sales professionals across the country.

Chad Stewart, Retreva's Chief Development Officer, is the company's newest named franchise owner and will operate Retreva by Tactical Outbound. He joins Brian Armendinger of Retreva by Brian and Ajit Kahaduwe and Kevin Moran of Retreva by ProspectForge. A fourth franchisee has also signed and will be introduced soon.

Stewart's investment carries particular weight. As Chief Development Officer, he leads Retreva's franchise development program. His decision to buy in as an owner puts him on the same side of the table as every candidate he speaks with.

"When the person building your franchise program writes a check to become a franchisee himself, that tells you something about the opportunity," said Amy Barcus, co-founder of Retreva. "Chad knows this model better than anyone. He's seen every piece of it, and he chose to invest. We're proud of what that says about where Retreva is headed."

Stewart brings more than two decades of marketing and sales leadership to the role, including outsourced CMO work through Tactical CMO and senior sales and marketing leadership in franchise development.

"I've spent my career helping franchise brands grow, and I've evaluated a lot of business models along the way," said Stewart. "Retreva is the one I wanted to own. Businesses need consistent conversations with the right buyers, and most don't have the time or staff to make that happen. Retreva does the work for them. My job is to bring it to the people in my network who need it."

A Proven System Behind Every Franchise

Retreva handles prospecting from start to finish. Its team builds each client's outreach, sends human-vetted emails informed by more than 15 years of data and millions of messages, and manages replies so prospects turn into booked meetings. Retreva works with companies of all sizes across franchising, enterprise, and small business, and has significantly boosted sales for clients in industries ranging from retail and staffing to manufacturing and insurance.

"Most businesses don't lose deals because they can't sell. They lose them because nobody has time to keep the pipeline full," said Chuck Maynard, co-founder of Retreva. "We built Retreva to be the rep who never stops working, combining real sales psychology, smart technology, and people who review every message. Our franchisees bring that system to businesses in their own networks. Four owners is just the beginning, and we're looking for the right people to join them."

About Retreva

Retreva is a fully managed sales prospecting system that helps businesses generate more meetings without hiring extra staff. Built by sales experts and combining science, psychology, technology, and human review, Retreva serves business owners, sales representatives, franchises, and enterprise sales teams across retail, staffing, manufacturing, insurance, and more. Co-founded by Amy Barcus and Chuck Maynard, Retreva has offices in Powell, Ohio, and St. Petersburg, Florida, and offers a franchise opportunity for sales professionals who want to build a business around the relationships they already have.

Media Contact

Kristi Simone

kristi@yescreativemarketing.com | 614.578.2904

SOURCE: Retreva

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/retreva-grows-to-four-franchisees-as-demand-builds-for-fully-man-1229735