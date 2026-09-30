INNIO N.V. (Nasdaq: INIO) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Enerflex Ltd.'s aftermarket business operations in Australia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The transaction strengthens INNIO's presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and expands its ability to serve customers through enhanced local service capabilities and greater customer proximity.

The acquired business operates principally across three countries and eight locations and brings extensive workshop and office facilities, a highly experienced workforce, and a strong installed base supported by long-term service agreements with major oil and gas companies in the region. Through the transaction, INNIO further strengthens its ability to deliver responsive, high-quality service and lifecycle support to customers throughout APAC.

Forward-Looking Statements

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About INNIO

INNIO N.V. (Nasdaq: INIO) is a global distributed energy solutions provider that delivers reliable, flexible, transient, decentralized, modular, and efficient power. With a track record of innovation, INNIO designs, manufactures, and services high-performance power systems under its Jenbacher and Waukesha brands. INNIO delivers power for applications including data centers, microgrids, grid stabilization, industrial energy, and gas compression.

INNIO has global coverage across approximately 100 countries as of December 31, 2025, supported by a resilient, high-margin services business that delivers long-term, recurring revenues across the full equipment lifecycle. As electricity demand accelerates-driven by AI, electrification and grid constraints-INNIO enables scalable, behind-the-meter power generation with high efficiency, fast-start capability, strong transient performance, and fuel flexibility, including hydrogen-ready solutions. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, INNIO employs over 5,000 people worldwide as of December 31, 2025, and is committed to moving energy forward

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Contacts:

Media relations:

Stefan Schmidt

INNIO

+43 664 80833 2626

stefan.schmidt@innio.com

Alexander Becker

INNIO

+43 664 80833 1998

alexander.Becker@innio.com

Investor Relations

Timothy Furcillo, INNIO

+1 262 2690525

timothy.furcillo@innio.com