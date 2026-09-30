Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens New Conveyor Car Wash in Duncan, South Carolina

Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Car Washes, Founders Club Extension, and Giveback Day

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, the nation's fifth-largest conveyor car wash company, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest conveyor car wash in Duncan, South Carolina. Now open at 12515 E Wade Hampton Blvd , the new Duncan car wash brings fast, friendly car care to the local community and marks the company's 28th location in the Palmetto State.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the Duncan location is offering 12 days of free premium car washes from September 30 to October 11. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy, at no cost. The Duncan location features mat cleaning stations, complimentary tire air, spot-free rinse, undercarriage wash, foam and wax treatments, and tire shine - delivering a complete car care experience from start to finish. Tidal Wave is also extending its popular Founders Club offer through the Grand Opening celebration (September 30-October 11) - available on the top 3 wash plans, new members pay just $10 for their first month, then receive $10 off each month for the following 12 months, for 13 months of savings. New Tidal Wave members gain access to the entire 333-location network spanning 30 states, offering unmatched convenience for customers on the go.

"Duncan sits in the heart of Upstate South Carolina, and we've been looking forward to planting our flag here," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock. "This community works hard and deserves a car wash experience that matches that - fast, high-quality, and backed by a team that genuinely cares. Our Giveback Day partnership with Middle Tyger Community Center is a reflection of the kind of neighbor we want to be in every market we enter."

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8 million to charitable organizations nationwide. In celebration of the Duncan grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day on Thursday, October 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to the Middle Tyger Community Center . Donations will support Middle Tyger Community Center's mission to empower individuals and families to break the cycle of generational poverty through holistic resources and integrated support services, including GED and adult literacy classes, counseling, emergency assistance, senior services, and early childhood education.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 333 conveyor car wash locations across the United States, including 28 in South Carolina , with additional openings planned this year in Hickory, NC and Asheville, NC .

Duncan, SC Address: 12515 E Wade Hampton Blvd, Duncan, SC 29334

Nearby Locations: 1452 W Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer, SC 29650

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers solutions to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit tidalwaveautospa.com .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 333 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million through its year-round fundraising initiatives and annual Charity Day event.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Website: tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-opens-new-conveyor-car-wash-in-duncan-south-carolina-1229831