Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) ("Goldcana" or the "Company") announces that it intends to adopt semi-annual financial reporting under the Canadian Securities Administrators' semi-annual reporting pilot program (the "SAR Pilot Program"), relying on the exemptions available under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The Blanket Order, which came into effect on March 19, 2026, permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By participating in the SAR Pilot Program, the Company intends to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and to direct those resources toward advancing its exploration activities.

Interim periods for which no interim filings will be made

In reliance on the Blanket Order, the Company will not file an interim financial report or related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month interim period ended July 31, 2026, being the initial interim period for which the Company does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance on the Blanket Order, or for the nine-month interim period ending January 31, 2027.

The Company will continue to file, within the time periods prescribed by applicable Canadian securities legislation:

an interim financial report and related MD&A for the six-month interim period ending October 31, 2026, due within 60 days of the end of that period (on or before December 30, 2026); and

audited annual financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ending April 30, 2027, due within 120 days of the Company's financial year end (on or before August 28, 2027).

Eligibility

The Company confirms that it satisfies the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer with securities listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, that it has been a reporting issuer in at least one jurisdiction of Canada for 12 months or more, that it reported revenue of no more than $10 million on its most recently filed audited annual financial statements (for the financial year ended April 30, 2026), and that it has filed all periodic and timely disclosure documents required under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The Company remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to comply with all of its other continuous disclosure obligations under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, including its obligations to report material changes, and with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Goldcana Resources Inc.

The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to net smelter returns royalties ranging from 2% to 3%, in the Triple F Gold Project, which consists of eight mineral claims covering approximately 851 acres located in the Nicola and Vernon Mining Divisions, British Columbia approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Kelowna.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's intention to adopt semi-annual financial reporting, its continued eligibility to rely on the Blanket Order, the anticipated timing of its future financial filings and its planned exploration activities. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "will" and similar expressions. Such statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including changes to the terms of, or the expiry of, the SAR Pilot Program, the Company ceasing to meet the eligibility conditions under the Blanket Order, changes in the Company's financing plans and general market and industry conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable securities laws. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316824