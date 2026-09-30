Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieselbe Arbeit, dieselbe Rechnung, der vierfache Bruttogewinn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
XQ

WKN: A426Z7 | ISIN: CA98390R1029 | Ticker-Symbol: 6B4
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 11:44
4,130 Euro
+2,23 % +0,090
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XANADU QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XANADU QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0464,15012:12
4,0884,13412:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 23:42 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited: Automatic Securities Disposition Plan Adopted by Xanadu Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited ("Xanadu"; NASDAQ/TSX: XNDU), a leading photonic quantum computing company, today announced that Rafal Janik, Xanadu's Chief Operating Officer, has entered into an automatic securities disposition plan (the "Plan") to sell Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of Xanadu ("Class B Shares") held directly by Mr. Janik. The Plan has been adopted in accordance with applicable securities laws and Xanadu's internal policies. Sales of Class B Shares under the Plan are eligible to commence on or after December 29, 2026.

The Plan was entered into when Mr. Janik was not in possession of material non-public information regarding Xanadu and permits trades to be made in accordance with pre-arranged instructions given when Mr. Janik is not in possession of material non-public information regarding Xanadu. The Plan provides for the sale of up to 312,914 Class B Shares and will terminate no later than December 31, 2027. The Class B Shares that could potentially be disposed of under the Plan may include Class B Shares, currently held, directly or indirectly, by Mr. Janik and Class B Shares issued to Mr. Janik upon vesting and/or exercise of options and restricted share units granted to Mr. Janik as compensation for his services as Chief Operating Officer. Sales of Class B Shares under the Plan will be effected by an independent securities broker in accordance with the trading parameters, price and other restrictions and instructions set out in the Plan. The Plan has been authorized and established in the form approved by Xanadu and contains meaningful restrictions on the ability of Mr. Janik to modify, suspend or terminate the Plan.

This announcement is made and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca pursuant to the recommended practices set forth in Staff Notice 55-317 Automatic Securities Disposition Plans of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Information regarding the Plan and transactions thereunder, as the case may be, may be accessed on SEDI at www.sedi.ca

About Xanadu

Founded in 2016, Xanadu is a Canadian photonic quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Xanadu is building fault-tolerant quantum computers using light, with systems designed to compute at room temperature. Xanadu develops both hardware and software, including PennyLane, its open-source quantum computing platform. Xanadu is the first pure-play photonic quantum computing company to list on public markets (Nasdaq/TSX: XNDU) and is recognized globally for its breakthroughs in scalable quantum technologies. Visit xanadu.ai or follow on X @XanaduAI

Contacts

Press Contact:press@xanadu.ai
Investor Relations:investors@xanadu.ai


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.