AB Electrical Northern Beaches has introduced a lifetime labour and workmanship guarantee for electrical work completed by the company across the Northern Beaches.

Allambie Heights, New South Wales--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - AB Electrical Northern Beaches has announced the introduction of a lifetime labour and workmanship guarantee for electrical work completed by the company across the Northern Beaches. The new policy sets out how AB Electrical Northern Beaches will respond when a problem is found to be related to its workmanship after a job has been completed.

The guarantee has been introduced as part of the company's continued development of its residential and commercial service standards. Rather than ending after a fixed period, the guarantee remains in place for the life of the completed work when a concern falls within its terms. This gives the company a clear long-term policy for handling qualifying workmanship issues.

To support the new guarantee, AB Electrical Northern Beaches has also established a standard internal process for reviewing reported concerns. The company can look back at the original job details, compare them with the issue that has been raised, and determine whether the problem is connected to the work previously completed. This provides a consistent way to decide what follow-up is required.

If a problem is confirmed as being related to the company's workmanship, AB Electrical Northern Beaches can return to correct the issue without an additional labour charge. If the problem is instead linked to a product or piece of equipment, it is handled separately through the applicable product warranty.

By setting out these responsibilities in a single policy, AB Electrical Northern Beaches has created a clearer approach to post-job support. The guarantee defines how workmanship concerns are assessed, when the company remains responsible, and when a matter falls outside the scope of the policy.

The same standard will continue to apply across qualifying work throughout the Northern Beaches. AB Electrical Northern Beaches plans to retain the lifetime labour and workmanship guarantee as part of its company standards as its operations continue to develop.

For more information about AB Electrical Northern Beaches Services, visit the company's website.

About AB Electrical Northern Beaches

AB Electrical Northern Beaches was established in 2018 and serves residential and commercial properties across the Northern Beaches. Based in Allambie Heights, the company works across communities including Manly, Freshwater, Avalon, Whale Beach, and Palm Beach. Its operations include new electrical work, repairs, maintenance, and emergency support for homes and businesses throughout the region. AB Electrical Northern Beaches operates under NSW Electrical Contractor Licence 452529C, ABN 85 624 716 767, and ACN 624 716 767.

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