Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Wilton Resources Inc. (TSXV: WIL) (the "Corporation"), announces that on September 30, 2026 the board of directors of the Corporation granted 560,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Shares") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation. The Options vest on the date of issuance and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $0.23 per Share. Each grant of Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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