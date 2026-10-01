Action Towing has been nominated for the 2026 American Towman ACE Award following its 2025 win, marking a second consecutive year of industry recognition.

Manassas Park, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Action Towing announced it has been nominated for the 2026 American Towman ACE Award after receiving the award in 2025. The ACE Award recognizes towing companies ranked among the top 1% of towing operations for service and reliability, considering factors such as response performance, professionalism, customer service, and overall towing operations.

The nomination comes as Action Towing continues to expand its presence throughout Northern Virginia and into Central Virginia. As its service area has grown, the company has increased its ability to handle towing and roadside assistance calls across a broader region while continuing to serve motorists, businesses, and other customers. The 2026 nomination follows that ongoing development and places the company under consideration for the award for a second consecutive year.

Action Towing received its first ACE Award in 2025 following an evaluation involving motor clubs, roadside assistance providers, dispatch centers, and other industry participants. The award process considers factors such as response-time consistency, completed service calls, accepted calls, and documented customer feedback. The 2026 nomination gives the company another opportunity to be evaluated against the same service and operational standards.

The back-to-back recognition also marks an organizational milestone for Action Towing. The 2025 award established a benchmark for the company, while the new nomination comes as it continues managing a larger service area and a growing range of towing and roadside requests. Maintaining dependable response, clear communication, and consistent service across that broader coverage area remains part of the company's day-to-day operations.

Following the nomination, Action Towing plans to continue developing its operational capacity throughout Northern Virginia. The company remains focused on maintaining service reliability, coordinating dispatch and operator availability, and supporting continued growth in its Northern Virginia towing services. These priorities are intended to support consistent operations as demand and geographic coverage continue to develop.

About Action Towing

Action Towing is a towing and roadside assistance company serving Northern and Central Virginia. Established in 2010, the company provides local and long-distance towing, roadside assistance, vehicle recovery, and support for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, and heavier equipment. Action Towing operates around the clock and serves motorists, businesses, and other customers across its regional service area, with operations structured to support both everyday towing needs and unexpected roadside situations across Virginia.

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