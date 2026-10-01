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WKN: 710000 | ISIN: DE0007100000 | Ticker-Symbol: MBG
Xetra
30.09.26 | 17:35
40,595 Euro
-0,17 % -0,070
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MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
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40,33040,74030.09.
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ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2026 02:02 Uhr
180 Leser
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Prestige Luxury Rentals Adds 2026 Mercedes-Benz G550 With AMG Line and Night Package to Its Fleet

The Obsidian Black G-Class is Now Available for Delivery Across South Florida and the New York Area

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Since opening in Miami in 2004, Prestige Luxury Rentals has specialized in luxury and exotic car rentals. Twenty-two years later, the company still operates under the same name and the same general phone number. It has added one of the most recognizable SUVs in the world to its fleet, the 2026 Mercedes-Benz G550.

Over two decades, Prestige Luxury Rentals has served thousands of clients along with hundreds of luxury lifestyle hotels, travel agencies and concierge service companies. Its headquarters sits next to Miami International Airport, a short drive from the Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach airports, which keeps the fleet close to where many South Florida visitors first arrive.

Known for its iconic boxy design and commanding road presence, the G550 has become a favorite among celebrities, executives, athletes and luxury travelers, and it is among the most requested SUVs on the Miami Beach hotel circuit.

Prestige Luxury Rentals' newest addition is finished in Obsidian Black over a Black Nappa leather interior and carries both the AMG Line Package and the Night Package, one of the most sought-after G550 specifications available.

"The G-Wagon is one of the vehicles our clients ask for by name, and the 2026 G550 in Obsidian Black with the AMG Line and Night Package brings the all-new model into our fleet," said a Prestige Luxury Rentals spokesperson.

The 2026Mercedes-Benz G550 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with mild hybrid technology. It produces 443 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque and reaches 60 mph in approximately 5.3 seconds. A nine-speed automatic transmission and full-time all-wheel drive pair exceptional on-road comfort with advanced off-road capability.

The AMG Line Package adds AMG exterior styling, sport-inspired front and rear fascias and premium wheels. The Night Package adds gloss black accents, black mirror caps and darkened trim elements. Inside, the cabin features heated and ventilated Black Nappa leather seats, ambient lighting, a premium sound system and advanced driver assistance features.

The G550's availability follows the map of the company's history. In South Florida, where Prestige Luxury Rentals has been based since 2004, the SUV is available in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach. It is also available in New York City, Brooklyn and the Hamptons, where the company serves clients in the New York area.

More than two decades after opening in Miami, Prestige Luxury Rentals has served thousands of clients, and it still builds its fleet around the vehicles they ask for by name and the ones that best fit the way they travel. The 2026 G550 is one of the latest to join it.

About Prestige Luxury Rentals

Prestige Luxury Rentals is a luxury and exotic car rental company headquartered in Miami and established in 2004. Its curated fleet includes Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and more, with daily, weekly and monthly rental options. The company serves clients in Florida and New York. Learn more about the Mercedes-Benz G550 rental.

Media Contact
Prestige Luxury Rentals
pr@prestigeluxuryrentals.com
+1 786-725-3828

SOURCE: Prestige Luxury Rentals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/prestige-luxury-rentals-adds-2026-mercedes-benz-g550-with-amg-line-and-night-package-to-its-1229944

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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