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CA

WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
29.09.26 | 07:36
2,560 Euro
-3,03 % -0,080
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6002,72030.09.
2,6002,68030.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 05:46 Uhr
52 Leser
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CHERY AUTO: From Overseas Range Records to Zero-Carbon Factories: Chery Auto to Showcase Green Technology at 2026 Chery International User Summit

WUHU, China, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Chery International User Summit will be held from October 18 to 24 at Chery Auto's global headquarters in Wuhu, China. Focusing on three core areas - artificial intelligence, intelligent vehicles and new energy - Chery Auto will present its full-stack technological capabilities, from foundational architectures to global mass-production deployment, as it accelerates its transformation into a global high-tech green ecosystem enterprise.

Rooftop solar panels at Chery Auto's green factory in Wuhu generate electricity for production.

R&D Spending Rises 28.3% Year-on-Year as Chery Accelerates Smart Tech Deployment

In the first half of 2026, Chery Auto's R&D expenditure reached RMB 6.672 billion, up 28.3% year-on-year, with a focus on electrification platforms, advanced driver assistance systems, and intelligent cockpits. Following an expanded collaboration with Qualcomm on cockpit-driving integration in April, Chery Auto will demonstrate its deployment of smart technologies at the Summit.

Ultra-Long-Range Performance Sets a Guinness World Records Title, Showcasing New Energy Technologies

The JAECOO 7 SHS covered 828 miles (approximately 1,333 kilometres) on a single tank of fuel and a single charge at the UTAC Millbrook test facility in the UK, exceeding its official WLTP range by 11.14%. Meanwhile, the JAECOO 8 SHS-P set a new global benchmark for hybrid driving range, earning a Guinness World Records title in Indonesia for its 1,660-kilometer combined driving range. OMODA & JAECOO's SHS Super Hybrid technology and JETOUR's C-DM Super Hybrid technology have been deployed across markets on all five continents. The all-new CHERY Q, a pure-electric model, will also make its global debut at the Summit.

Chery Auto Develops Zero-Carbon Factories, Accelerating a Green Ecosystem Across the Full Vehicle Lifecycle

Renewable energy currently accounts for 52.77% of electricity consumption across Chery Auto's vehicle manufacturing facilities. Chery Auto currently operates 5 national-level green and 2 zero-carbon factories. Its "100% recycled aluminium + heat treatment-free + integrated die casting" technology can reduce carbon emissions by 80% compared with primary aluminium. The low-carbon aluminium utilisation rate of the JAECOO 7 SHS has reached approximately 75%. Chery Auto is advancing low-carbon innovation across the full value chain through recycling and processing capacity for scrap steel, scrap aluminium and waste plastics.

Media Contact
Kara Wang Senior Brand Manager, Chery Automobile
Tel: +86 187 1530 2460
Email: wangxingchen1@mychery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3382e65-0506-4c04-a333-9687201cb209


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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