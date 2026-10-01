Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
DF

WKN: A3D2TK | ISIN: CH1216478797 | Ticker-Symbol: ZX6
Xetra
30.09.26 | 17:35
97,84 Euro
-0,53 % -0,52
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Niederlande 30
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,9897,7030.09.
96,9897,4430.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 07:10 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

dsm-firmenich completes €540 million share repurchase program

Press Release

dsm-firmenich completes €540 million share repurchase program

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), October 1, 2026

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announces it has completed its €540 million share repurchase program.

On March 12, 2026, the company announced the start of the program for a total amount of €540 million, of which €40 million to cover commitments under the Group's share-based compensation plans and €500 million to reduce its issued capital.

In accordance with regulations, dsm-firmenich informs the market that during the period from September 28, 2026 up to and including September 30, 2026 a total number of 193,100 shares have been repurchased on its behalf. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €98.62 per share for a total amount of €19.0 million.

This repurchase concludes the share buyback program, with a total number of shares repurchased under this program of 7,169,147 shares at an average price of €75.32 and for a total consideration of €540 million. Of the total, 680,701 shares have been repurchased to cover commitments under the Group's share-based compensation plans, and 6,488,446 shares have been repurchased for capital reduction purposes.

dsm-firmenich intends to cancel 6,488,446 shares by the end of the first quarter of 2027. This cancellation will reduce the number of issued shares by c. 2.6% from 253,626,947 shares to 247,138,501 shares.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced February 9, 2026'.

For more information, please contact:

dsm-firmenich investor relations enquiries:
Email: investors@dsm-firmenich.com

dsm-firmenich media enquiries:
Email: media@dsm-firmenich.com

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on Euronext Amsterdam and SIX Swiss Exchange, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €9 billion for its Continuing Operations following the divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 21,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction. This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

Attachment

  • dsm-firmenich completes €540 million share repurchase program_Oct1_2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.