Only 7% can quantify the financial impact of emerging risks in real time, while 43% need three to six days.

Only 7% of Italian finance leaders say they can assess, in real or near-real time, how an emerging risk could affect their finances, the lowest result among the nine markets surveyed by Kyriba. At the same time, 43% say it takes between three and six days to produce that assessment, the joint-slowest result in the survey alongside Spain. This gap between recognising a risk and understanding its financial consequences can leave finance teams exposed to interest-rate movements, currency volatility and supply-chain disruption before they are able to respond.

The consequences are already visible: 70% of Italian respondents say inadequate risk visibility has already had a financial impact on their organisation.

Italy's 7% result is less than half the rate reported in France, at 14.4%, and well below the highest-scoring market, the United States, at 23.9%. The findings highlight the challenge facing Italian finance and treasury teams: having access to risk information is not enough if they cannot quickly quantify what it means for cash, funding and foreign exchange exposure.

"Recognising that a risk exists is only the first step. Finance teams also need to understand quickly what it could mean for cash, funding and foreign exchange, and what action they can take," said Guido Bailo, Country Manager for Italy at Kyriba. "In Italy, many teams still need days to answer those questions. Being able to do so in hours rather than days can give them more time and options to respond."

Only 37% of Italian finance leaders say their organisation is highly prepared to manage financial risk, the second lowest result among the markets surveyed, ahead only of Germany at 26%. By comparison, the figure is 54.9% in the United States and 54% in Spain.

The findings also reveal a notable contrast in how Italian organisations view financial risk. While 70% say inadequate risk visibility has already had a financial impact, only 22% expect financial risks to have a high impact on their organisation. Taken together, the findings suggest a potential gap between the financial impact organisations have already experienced and the level of impact they expect from future risks.

"Managing cash across a group like ours requires a clear, current view of every entity. Kyriba has reduced the manual work involved in consolidating cash and gives us faster visibility into our overall liquidity position. With better forecasting, we can anticipate cash requirements earlier and make more informed funding and foreign exchange decisions, giving us more confidence and time. Giulia Terzi, Head of Treasury at Percassi

These findings point to a broader challenge: finance teams need not only to recognise risk, but also to connect treasury data with the wider business information required to understand its potential impact and respond.

Treasury teams hold important information about their businesses, but that information often remains within the treasury function. This can make it difficult for Finance and IT teams to use it alongside ERP, revenue, spending, forecasting and operational data that may exist in their enterprise analytics tools outside Kyriba.

That is the challenge addressed by Kyriba's new Data-as-a-Service. DaaS gives organisations governed access to data across, cash, payments, risk and supply chain finance, enabling them to connect this data into their analytics tools like Power BI, Tableau, Snowflake and Databricks. This gives businesses a more connected view of financial performance and creates new opportunities for enterprise decision making. Learn more here.

Kyriba helps finance and treasury teams bring cash, funding and foreign exchange exposures into a single view, quantify their potential financial impact, and act before risks affect the wider business. By reducing manual consolidation and improving visibility across entities, Kyriba enables organisations to move from recognising risk to making faster, more informed decisions.

As finance and treasury leaders gather at KyribaLive Exchange "KLX" Milan, they will discuss how Italian businesses can respond faster to changes in markets and the wider economy, including the implications for liquidity, financing and currency risk.

About the research

The CFO Risk Radar 2026 surveyed CFOs and senior finance leaders at organisations with revenues exceeding US$500 million across nine global markets between 26 May and 9 June 2026: France (n=250), Germany (n=100), Italy (n=100), Japan (n=101), Mexico (n=101), Singapore (n=100), Spain (n=100), UK (n=251) and USA (n=251). Year-on-year comparisons reference Kyriba's late 2025 CFO Risk Radar survey (N=1,400), conducted using identical question wording and methodology.

Explore the full findings: kyriba.com/risk-radar/

About Kyriba

Kyriba is the global leader in liquidity performance, trusted to transform how CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity amid economic complexity.

As a secure, transparent and scalable SaaS solution trusted by 4,000 customers across 170 countries, Kyriba delivers governed intelligence and financial automation through innovative technologies, including its trusted agentic AI (TAI), bringing precision, efficiency, and confidence to financial operations.

With an expansive ecosystem of banking, technology and consulting partners, Kyriba's platform powers 3.6 billion bank transactions and $51 trillion in payments across 10,000 banks annually, helping companies gain enterprise-wide visibility, ensure financial stability, and outperform their business strategy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930153805/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Connie Rowlands

Head of External Communications

connie.rowlands@kyriba.com

+44 7388 960187