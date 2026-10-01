Lone Star Funds ("Lone Star") today announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Real Estate Fund VII, L.P. has successfully completed the acquisition of a multi-asset residential real estate portfolio across multiple locations in the Netherlands for €215.5 million. The seller is the Catella Panta Rhei Dutch Residential Fund.

The portfolio is comprised of 13 high-quality residential assets and includes over 900 living units. The assets are located in strong urban areas such as Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Nijmegen and Rotterdam. More than 90% of the portfolio was constructed or renovated after 2000, with modern specifications and amenities designed to meet the needs of today's tenants.

Lone Star intends to pursue an active asset management strategy across the portfolio. The investment also builds on Lone Star's established experience investing in and managing residential real estate across Europe.

"We see compelling potential in this portfolio and the broader Dutch residential real estate market. The structural tailwinds in the market support further housing demand, underpinned by a strong and diversified economy and continued housing shortage," said Jérôme Foulon, Global Head of Commercial Real Estate at Lone Star.

"Lone Star has extensive operating experience in the Netherlands, and we believe the combination of local market knowledge and our active asset management approach positions us well to capitalize on the portfolio's underlying fundamentals with strong demand for quality housing. Lone Star will continue to actively engage with this strategy in the Netherlands," said Jeremie Goldsztain, Senior Managing Director and Head of Europe Real Estate at Lone Star.

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading investment firm with its principal office in London, UK advising funds that invest globally in private equity, credit and real estate. The firm has been successfully navigating complex situations for over 30 years. The funds are experienced value investors that seek opportunities in situations that are in flux or complicated by specific structural or financial factors, regardless of the prevailing market environment. Our deep bench of senior leaders and expert deal professionals ensures a strong foundation for successful investments and strategic decision-making. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 26 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $96 billion. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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