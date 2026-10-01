Three in Four Travelers Get Their ESTA, UK ETA or eTA Right the First Time, Service eVisa Index Finds

Passport details are the most common source of corrections, and travelers from Singapore are the most likely to get every detail right

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three in four travelers (76%) complete their electronic travel authorization correctly on the first attempt, according to the Service eVisa Travel Readiness Index. Passport details are the most common source of corrections, and travelers from Singapore are the most likely to get every detail right.

The Travel Readiness Index measures the share of applications that needed no correction at caseworker review. It is based on more than 10,000 anonymized applications for the UK ETA, US ESTA, Canada eTA, New Zealand NZeTA and Australia ETA, submitted between January 1 and September 1, 2026.

What are the most common travel authorization mistakes?

Passport details (number, issue or expiry date) accounted for 31% of corrections, followed by name order and middle names (19%), confusion between nationality and passport issuing country (13%), and date-of-birth format (9%).

These details matter because each authorization is linked electronically to a specific passport. On the US ESTA system, an error in passport or biographical information requires a new application and a new fee.

Which nationalities are the most travel-ready?

Singapore: 89.4% Japan: 88.1% Switzerland: 86.7% Denmark: 85.9% Netherlands: 84.2%

"The travelers who do best copy their details straight from the passport they will travel with, character by character," said Fred Jordan, Director of Operations at Service eVisa. "Small details, like the order of your names or the format of a date, are where even experienced travelers slip."

How to get a travel authorization right the first time

Copy details directly from your passport, not from memory. Enter your names exactly as printed, in the same order. Apply when you book your trip, not when you pack.

Travelers can check the requirements for each destination at serviceevisa.com.

About Service eVisa

Service eVisa is a private, independent travel authorization assistance platform that helps travelers prepare and submit electronic travel authorizations for destinations including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Applications are supported by registered migration agents and licensed immigration advisers. Service eVisa holds a travel agency license, is accredited by IATA and is a member of ASTA and PATA. Learn more at serviceevisa.com.

Media contact: contact@serviceevisa.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/three-in-four-travelers-get-their-esta-uk-eta-or-eta-right-the-first-time-service-evisa-index-finds-302891801.html