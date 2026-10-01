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GP

WKN: A3DBCL | ISIN: US20459V1052 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.09.26 | 21:59
11,890 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GPGI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GPGI INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 08:10 Uhr
188 Leser
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CompoSecure, Inc.: CompoSecure Opens New London Design Centre to Meet Growing International Demand for Premium Metal Cards

New Client Studio Just Steps from Tower Bridge Enables Issuers to Design, Test, Sample & Refine Metal Card Programs Real Time and in Person

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, a leader in metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions, today opened a Design Centre and office in central London. At the new facility, banks, fintechs and card program partners across Europe, the Middle East and Asia can design premium metal cards alongside CompoSecure's specialists, see finished materials and techniques up close, and move from concept to specification faster. Sessions will include strategic counsel on the five elements that contribute to an effective metal card program.

Premium metal cards have become a key differentiating tool for issuers competing for new customer acquisition, revenue growth, elevated customer experience and retention. For many international issuers, designing a successful metal card program has meant working remotely with partners often an ocean away. The London Design Centre brings that process closer.

Visitors can explore first-hand an extensive range of card designs and finishes, from colours and textures to laser engraving and embedded features. They can also work directly with CompoSecure's design, metal and engineering teams at every stage, from concept and visualisation through to specification and implementation.

"The most successful card programs come from building a vision together with our clients, and that's much easier when you're in the same room," said Ian Snadden, Chief Commercial Officer, International, at CompoSecure. "Cards are used by consumers every day; they have become the primary embodiment of the bank's brand, so issuers need to see and feel the possibilities. In London, clients can do exactly that, with our experts beside them from the first sketch to the final product. We look forward to welcoming clients and partners from around the world."

"Monavate has collaborated closely with CompoSecure on several projects, including the iconic MetaMask metal card. We participated in design sessions in the U.S. headquarters and are looking forward to working with their experts in the London Design Centre, as we look to launch several new programs in Europe and the Middle East region," stated Scott Lucas, Co-Founder and President, Monavate.

The Design Centre sits in a restored industrial building beside the Thames, a setting that reflects the craft and engineering behind every CompoSecure card. The opening builds on 25 years of co-creating card programs globally and marks the next step in the company's international growth.

Issuers and partners can book a design session by contacting sales@composecure.com.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, a GPGI business (NYSE: GPGI), is the leading manufacturer of Premium Metal Payment Cards and offers best-in-class Authentication and Digital Asset solutions. The Company's offerings combine elegance, simplicity, and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind, enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but are statements about plans, expectations, targets, goals, and future performance, including with respect to metal cards, potential future partnerships, and the London Design Centre. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to, risks associated with our plans and strategies, including international expansion and the operation of the London Design Centre, demand from issuers and partners, anticipated benefits of metal cards, and those additional risks disclosed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in sections entitled "Risk Factors". Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "opportunity," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "target," "goal," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events and are not guarantees of performance or results. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact
Stacey Gutman
sgutman@composecure.com
+1-908-356-8733


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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