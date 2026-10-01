Emerging Markets Global Advisory: EMGA's continued success in Brazil

EMGA Arranges EUR 100 Million Financing for BTG Pactual from COFIDES

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP ("EMGA") is pleased to announce the successful arrangement of a EUR 100 million debt financing facility for its long-standing Brazil-based client, BTG Pactual. The facility has been provided by Compañía Española de Financiación del Desarrollo (COFIDES), S.A., S.M.E., Spain's development finance institution, and will support BTG Pactual's continued expansion of sustainable and impact-oriented financing initiatives in Brazil.

Sajeev Chakkalakal, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at EMGA, commented: "We are delighted to have once again delivered a competitively priced funding solution for BTG Pactual. This facility will support the continued growth of BTG's sustainable finance activities, reinforcing its position as one of Brazil's leading financial institutions in the ESG and climate finance sectors. The successful completion of this transaction also demonstrates EMGA's ability to originate and execute high-quality financing solutions in Brazil despite a challenging global macroeconomic backdrop, ongoing market volatility, and periods of heightened uncertainty across emerging markets. We are particularly pleased to have partnered with COFIDES, a highly respected development finance institution, on a transaction that supports both commercial objectives and positive environmental and social outcomes."

Jeremy Dobson, Managing Director and Head of Operations at EMGA, added: "This new facility provides BTG Pactual with an additional source of long-term funding diversification while further strengthening its ability to support sustainable economic development in Brazil. It has been a pleasure to work with both BTG and COFIDES on this transaction, and we look forward to further opportunities to collaborate in the future. To date, EMGA has facilitated nearly USD 2 billion of investment into Brazil, a market where we have developed deep expertise and longstanding relationships across the financial sector. Despite ongoing global uncertainty, Brazil remains one of our most important markets, and we continue to see significant opportunities to mobilize international capital in support of sustainable growth and development."

BTG Pactual is the largest investment bank in Latin America, the sixth-largest bank in Brazil by shareholders' equity, and a leading provider of loans and guarantees to a broad range of clients, from SMEs to large corporations. BTG is a pioneer in promoting climate finance in Brazil and plays a pivotal role in directing capital toward projects that generate positive environmental and social impact while supporting economic development.

COFIDES is Spain's state-owned development finance institution. It provides medium- and long-term financing for private-sector investment projects, particularly those involving Spanish companies operating internationally. COFIDES also manages a range of public investment funds focused on sustainability, international growth, and broader economic policy objectives. Through its activities, COFIDES supports business expansion while promoting sustainable development and long-term economic impact.

Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA), with offices in London and New York, advises financial institutions and corporates seeking debt and equity capital solutions. EMGA's multinational team brings decades of experience and has successfully closed more than USD 11 billion of debt and private equity transactions across emerging and frontier markets.

Brazil remains one of EMGA's core markets, where the firm has established a strong track record of mobilizing international capital across multiple economic cycles. Through its capital formation and strategic advisory capabilities, EMGA continues to provide clients with global investor access, innovative financing solutions, and deep emerging-market expertise, reinforcing its position as a leading specialist investment banking advisory firm focused on emerging and frontier economies.

Contact: info@emgallp.com