AMRA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Jennifer Linge will present at EASD 2026, highlighting how quantitative MRI can reveal changes in muscle that conventional measures does not fully capture.

As obesity treatment continues to evolve, understanding what happens to muscle during weight loss is becoming increasingly important. At the 62nd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), AMRA Medical Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Jennifer Linge will present how advanced MRI-based analysis can provide a more detailed view of changes in muscle composition during obesity treatment.

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Advanced MRI-based analysis can provide a more detailed view of changes in muscle composition during obesity treatment

The presentation addresses an increasingly important question in obesity research: what happens to muscle as people lose weight?Understanding muscle composition changes is important because muscle health is about more than muscle size alone. Research using AMRA's MRI-derived biomarkers has shown that muscle fat infiltration and muscle volume Z-score are independently associated with long-term outcomes, including all-cause mortality, and physical function, with stronger associations typically observed for muscle fat infiltration.

AMRA's technology enables researchers to quantify these characteristics independently. Muscle fat infiltration provides insight into the amount of fat within muscle while muscle volume Z-score measures muscle volume relative to a person's body size. Together, these measures can provide a more detailed picture of muscle change than body weight, BMI and lean mass combined.

"Body weight and lean mass does not tell us what is happening to muscle during weight loss," said Dr. Jennifer Linge, Chief Scientific Officer at AMRA Medical. "Quantitative MRI allows us to look directly at, as well as inside, the muscle and separately measure changes in its volume and composition. This provides researchers with a deeper, and more relevant, level of information for understanding how the body responds during obesity treatment."

Previous obesity treatment studies using MRI have shown that improvements in muscle composition can occur alongside a reduction in muscle volume. The data Dr. Linge will be presenting at the meeting highlights the value of advanced MRI in revealing how the treatment can affect muscle-changes that are not apparent from assessing magnitude of weight loss and lean mass.

Dr. Linge will present "COURAGE Body Composition: Muscle Composition Assessed by MRI" as part of the EASD symposium, "Preserving muscle during GLP-1 RA treatment: insights from the trevogrumab COURAGE study," on Thursday, October 1, in Milan, Italy.

For AMRA, the presentation reflects a longstanding focus on developing and validating quantitative MRI biomarkers that enable pharmaceutical companies and clinical researchers to characterize changes in muscle and fat more precisely. As obesity treatments advance, these technologies can help researchers move beyond how much weight is lost toward a more detailed understanding of what is changing inside the body during treatment

To learn more about AMRA's quantitative MRI solutions for obesity and metabolic research, visit our Research Services page.

About AMRA Medical

AMRA Medical is a global leader in health informatics, pioneering the field of fat and muscle analysis with proprietary, MRI-based technologies. Our gold-standard platform delivers highly precise and standardized biomarkers, providing an advanced understanding of metabolic and musculoskeletal health that surpasses conventional measures of muscle and fat. These insights play a critical role in optimizing clinical trial design, improving endpoint selection, and supporting data-driven decision-making in both research and clinical practice.

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