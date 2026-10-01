DJ Suspension: Notting Hill Genesis

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Suspension: Notting Hill Genesis 01-Oct-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 01/10/2026, 07:30 TEMPORARY SUSPENSION Notting Hill Genesis The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 01/10/2026, 07:30 at the request of the company: Security Description Listing Category ISIN 3.25% Secured Bonds due 12/10/2048; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS1694801XXX -- GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities 5.25% Secured Bonds due 07/07/2042; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS0523335XXX -- including GBP199,000) 3.75% Secured Bonds due 20/12/2032; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS0868031XXX -- including GBP199,000) 4.375% Secured Bonds due 20/02/2054; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS1034376XXX -- including GBP199,000) 2.875% Secured Bonds due 31/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS1940128XXX -- including GBP199,000)

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: SUS TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 444554 EQS News ID: 2405754 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)