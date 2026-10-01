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Dow Jones News
01.10.2026 09:03 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Suspension: Notting Hill Genesis

DJ Suspension: Notting Hill Genesis 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Suspension: Notting Hill Genesis 
01-Oct-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
01/10/2026, 07:30 
 
TEMPORARY SUSPENSION 
 
Notting Hill Genesis 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List 
effective from 01/10/2026, 07:30 at the request of the company: 
Security Description                                 Listing Category  ISIN 
 
3.25% Secured Bonds due 12/10/2048; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of  Debt and debt-like XS1694801XXX   --  
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 
 
 
5.25% Secured Bonds due 07/07/2042; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of  Debt and debt-like 
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and    securities     XS0523335XXX   --  
including GBP199,000) 
 
 
3.75% Secured Bonds due 20/12/2032; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of  Debt and debt-like 
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and    securities     XS0868031XXX   --  
including GBP199,000) 
 
 
4.375% Secured Bonds due 20/02/2054; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like 
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and    securities     XS1034376XXX   --  
including GBP199,000) 
 
 
2.875% Secured Bonds due 31/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like 
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and    securities     XS1940128XXX   --  
including GBP199,000)

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: SUS 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 444554 
EQS News ID:  2405754 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2405754&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.