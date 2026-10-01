The Q2 2026 A1 Solar Index report by distributor A1 SolarStore reveals a U.S. solar hardware market operating under significant regulatory constraints. Inventory levels surged close to historic highs, driven primarily by importers rushing to beat incoming tariff deadlines and federal tax credit milestones rather than organic market demand. Tightened federal guidance and expanding import duties have further constrained low-cost supply chains, squeezing margins and leverage for retail buyers and large-scale developers alike. Domestic content Demand for domestic-made solar panels fell sharply following ...

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