One platform across wind, solar, storage and data centers combining commercial intelligence with investment modeling; the foundation for energy vertical AI

Aegir Insights today announced the launch of its next-generation energy intelligence platform, combining commercial data, expert research and investment modeling in a single environment for investment decisions across onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, energy storage and data centers.

The Aegir Platform links the intelligence that informs commercial decisions in renewables: Markets, companies, projects, auctions, supply chains and transactions. Together with analyst research and investment software, it gives the full context to assess where to invest, which assets and counterparties to consider, and what determines their viability.

"Energy investment depends on understanding how projects, companies and markets fit together," said Scott Urquhart, CEO of Aegir Insights. "An asset's ownership, auction position, supply chain and route to market all shape its investment case. We connect that commercial context to Aegir's established investment modeling, laying the foundation for renewables vertical AI."

One deterministic engine across technologies

With global coverage across onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, energy storage and data centers, the platform brings investment assessment across renewable technologies into one place. Interlinked project datasets, supply chain order books and market intelligence support portfolio comparison and analysis of how generation, storage and power demand interact.

The analytical foundation is Aegir Quant, Aegir's deterministic modeling engine and investment software. Since release in 2020, Quant has been used by leading renewable energy developers, institutional investors and government agencies for project and portfolio analysis with transparent assumptions and reproducible calculations.

All data and judgment traceable to source

Aegir's intelligence is produced by a team combining deep domain expertise across energy markets, finance and engineering, with advanced data science. Market interpretations, assumptions and methods are embedded directly into the platform, grounded in subject-matter expertise and advanced modelling.

"Deep domain expertise is embedded in how we interpret energy markets, develop assumptions and refine our investment models," said Rikke Winther Nørgaard, CCO and co-founder of Aegir Insights. Years of commercial and market analysis, and continuous model refinement, have shaped those methods. By bringing research, data and software together, that accumulated knowledge becomes part of the platform our customers use."

Customers access Aegir's intelligence, data and modeling through the Aegir Platform, agentic solution Ask Aegir, and external AI environments connected through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). These interfaces let AI workflows retrieve relevant intelligence and run Aegir Quant's deterministic workflows, with transparent assumptions and outputs.

For more information visit www.aegirinsights.com.

About Aegir Insights

Aegir Insights provides commercial intelligence and investment modeling for the energy sector. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Copenhagen, the company serves developers, investors, utilities, suppliers, governments and advisers. Its platform combines proprietary data, expert research and Aegir Quant to support commercial decisions across the energy transition and is building the energy vertical AI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001359507/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Sarah Häring

Marketing Communications Manager, Aegir Insights

sarah.haering@aegirinsights.com