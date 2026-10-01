Irish manufacturer's API used in additional oral formulation through IPS Pharma; Company to expand Athlone production in 2027

Dunbar Pharmaceuticals ("Dunbar Pharma" or "the Company"), Ireland's first EU GMP-certified manufacturer of plant-derived cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), today confirmed that oral sprays prepared from its WaterClear THC dronabinol are now available to UK specialist prescribers through IPS Pharma, an MHRA-licensed Specials manufacturer.

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Dunbar Pharmaceuticals

The oral sprays, manufactured by IPS Pharma at its facility in Surrey, join the dronabinol capsules introduced to the UK in August. Both use Dunbar Pharma's WaterClear THC dronabinol API, manufactured at its facility in the Irish Midlands, under EU GMP certification and supplied under controlled-drug licenses in Ireland and the UK.

"The UK's first plant-derived dronabinol oral spray is an important milestone for Dunbar," said Leah Fletcher, co-founder and CEO of Dunbar Pharma. "With oral sprays alongside capsules, IPS Pharma is using our dronabinol API in a number of finished formats. That demonstrates the versatility of a defined, pharmaceutical-grade ingredient as we plan to expand production in 2027."

Dunbar Pharma plans to expand manufacturing capacity at its Athlone site in 2027 and has further plant-derived active substances in development. The company is working with partners on additional formulations for Europe, focusing initially on the UK and German markets.

Dunbar Pharma is a High Potential Start-Up (HPSU) client of Enterprise Ireland, which has invested in the company alongside private Irish investors. Enterprise Ireland is the Irish Government agency responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets, and its backing has supported the build-out of the Company's GMP manufacturing operation in Athlone and its entry into the German and UK markets. Dunbar Pharma employs 25 people in Ireland and was named Emerging Company of the Year at the 2026 BioPharmaChem Impact Awards.

About Dunbar Pharmaceuticals

Dunbar Pharmaceuticals (Mercury Rising Ltd.) is a privately owned Irish pharmaceutical manufacturer of plant-derived cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).The company manufactures difficult-to-make, pharmaceutical-grade APIs, including plant-derived dronabinol, to recognised pharmacopoeia standards for regulated pharmaceutical markets, including Germany and the UK.

Built from the ground up as a pharmaceutical manufacturer on Ireland's world-class pharma platform, Dunbar Pharma operates under the oversight of the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), with validated processes and full batch traceability supporting dependable supply to licensed partners across Europe.

Dunbar Pharma was founded on a simple observation: medical use of cannabinoids was growing worldwide, but the pharmaceutical infrastructure behind it had not kept pace. The company is closing that gap, building the manufacturing base for plant-derived cannabinoid medicines in Europe by combining EU GMP manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality standards and reliable supply for healthcare partners and patients. The company has been recognised for its growth and innovation, including Emerging Company of the Year at the BioPharmaChem Impact Awards 2026, Product Manufacturing Start-Up of the Year at the National Start-Up Awards 2025, and the Ambition Growth Award at the Local Enterprise Office Awards 2026. Keep up to date on activity from Dunbar Pharma on LinkedIn.

Notes to Editor

Dunbar Pharmaceuticals (Mercury Rising Ltd.) is an Irish GMP manufacturer based in Athlone, Ireland. GMP Certificate: 35486/ASR13213/000001; ASR Certificate: ASR13213/000001 verifiable on the EudraGMDP public register.

Dronabinol is the INN (international non-proprietary name) for delta-9-THC in purified pharmaceutical form, prescribed internationally for decades in regulated prescription medicines for specific indications.

In the UK, "Specials" are unlicensed medicines manufactured or supplied to meet the individual clinical needs of a specific patient where no suitable licensed alternative is available. They are prescribed by clinicians and produced by licensed Specials manufacturers, such as IPS Pharma, under MHRA oversight.

Dunbar's dronabinol is manufactured exclusively for pharmaceutical use, not consumer or wellness products.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Nicole Farah

Americana Communications Ltd.

pr@dunbarpharma.ie

www.americanapr.com