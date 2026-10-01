Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieselbe Arbeit, dieselbe Rechnung, der vierfache Bruttogewinn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BW

WKN: A0MR3M | ISIN: NL0000852580 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 09:10 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boskalis awarded contract for inter-array cable installation at Zeevonk Offshore Wind Farm Phase 1

Papendrecht, 01 October 2026

Boskalis has been awarded a contract by Zeevonk, the joint venture between Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, for the transport and offshore installation of the inter-array cable system for phase 1 of the Zeevonk Offshore Wind Farm in the Dutch North Sea. The contract represents a value that is considered to be sizable(1).

The contract scope includes the transport and installation of approximately 149 kilometers of 66 kV inter-array cables, connecting 69 wind turbines within the offshore wind farm, cable testing and termination activities, as well as the installation of the cable protection systems. The transport of the cable from the manufacturing facility in Eemshaven, the Netherlands, to the wind farm, along with the offshore installation campaign, is planned to be executed using Boskalis' state-of-the-art cable-laying vessel BOKA Ocean. In addition, survey activities as well as seabed intervention works will be carried out. For the latter, Boskalis will deploy one of its subsea rock installation vessels. Engineering activities are expected to commence shortly, with offshore installation currently planned for 2029.

The Zeevonk Offshore Wind Farm is located approximately 45 nautical miles northwest of IJmuiden, the Netherlands. Upon completion, the wind farm will have a total installed capacity of approximately 2 gigawatts (GW), making it one of the largest offshore renewable energy developments in the Netherlands. The project will be developed in two phases of approximately 1 GW each. The Boskalis scope relates to phase 1, which has a planned commercial operation date in 2029.

Boskalis' strategy is aimed at leveraging on key macro-economic factors, which drive worldwide demand in our markets: expansion of the global economy, increase in energy consumption, global population growth and the challenges that go hand in hand with climate change. This project is related to the development of generating renewable energy due to climate change and increasing energy consumption.

(1) A sizable contract refers to a contract with a value of EUR 50-150 million.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310
?
Boskalis is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and provides terminal services at various locations worldwide. With a versatile fleet of more than 400 vessels and floating equipment and over 11,000 employees, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Attachments

  • Boskalis award cable installation Zeevonk ENG
  • Boskalis vessel installing cables offshore

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.