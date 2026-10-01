CallTower, Inc.: CallTower Transforms Its Global Communications Platform Through Acquisition of Momentum Telecom's Voice and Collaboration Business

Transaction adds more than 3,500 customers and over 250 employees while expanding products, leadership, and expertise to accelerate global growth

SALT LAKE CITY and ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in cloud communications, customer experience, and managed services, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of assets associated with Momentum Telecom's ("Momentum") cloud voice and collaboration business, including its customer relationships. The transaction brings more than 3,500 Momentum customers and over 250 employees to CallTower, expanding its customer base to more than 8,500 organizations and significantly increasing its depth of executive talent, technical expertise, operational scale, and ability to serve customers worldwide.

The acquisition represents a major step forward in CallTower's global growth strategy, creating a larger and more capable platform for continued expansion. The addition of complementary voice communications products, deep industry expertise, and established customer relationships positions CallTower to accelerate innovation, broaden its product portfolio, extend its market reach, and create greater value for customers, partners, and employees.

The transaction substantially increases CallTower's scale across managed communications services in the UC and CX technology stack, enabling CallTower to reinvest in new products, technology, talent, and customer capabilities while pursuing additional organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The more than 250 experienced Momentum employees joining CallTower are central to the strategic value of the acquisition. CallTower's executive leadership team will also be expanded through the addition of four senior leaders from Momentum: Mark Marquez, Chief Technology Officer; Jennifer Jacobs, Chief Operating Officer; Heather Levenberg, Senior Vice President of Human Resources; and Joe Coomes, Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

"This acquisition marks a defining moment in CallTower's growth," said Bret England, President and Chief Executive Officer of CallTower. "With expanded voice expertise, a broader portfolio of communications products, and greater technical and operational capacity, CallTower is better positioned to help enterprises modernize legacy communications, navigate complex UC, CX, and AI technology environments, and deliver connected experiences for employees and customers worldwide."

Momentum will continue operating independently after the transaction, keeping its global network connectivity and managed services businesses under the Momentum name. CallTower has acquired the employees, technology, capabilities, and customer relationships associated with Momentum's cloud voice and collaboration business. The companies are working closely to maintain business continuity and support a smooth transition for employees, customers, and partners.

"This transaction creates an exciting opportunity for the employees joining CallTower as part of Momentum's voice and collaboration business," said Todd Zittrouer, CEO of Momentum. "They are becoming part of an organization focused on advancing global communications, and we're confident they will continue delivering great value to customers. For Momentum, this is a pivotal moment. It allows us to focus fully on global network connectivity and on building the secure, resilient infrastructure businesses need to be AI-ready. We look forward to working alongside our partners and customers to help them connect, protect, and prepare their networks for what comes next."

Q Advisors served as exclusive financial adviser to Momentum, and Dechert LLP served as legal counsel.

About CallTower

CallTower is a global managed services provider specializing in cloud communications, customer experience, and professional services. The company empowers businesses to connect, collaborate, and serve their customers worldwide. Since 2002, CallTower has delivered integrated communications, collaboration, contact center, customer experience, and artificial intelligence solutions across leading platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom, Five9, and Genesys.

About Momentum

Momentum provides global managed connectivity, network, security, and business technology solutions including SD-WAN and SASE that help organizations connect, protect, and prepare their networks for what comes next.

Media Contact

Seanna Baumgartner

Vice President of Marketing, CallTower

Email: seanna@calltower.com

Phone: +1 617-936-7793

Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com