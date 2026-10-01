Mitteilung der Photon Energy N.V.: The Change of Date of the Annual Report 2025 PublicationThe Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. (the "Company") hereby informs the market that it has decided to postpone the publication of its Annual Report and audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. The Company had previously announced that the Annual Report would be published on 31 July 2026 and subsequently postponed the publication date to 30 September 2026. The postponement to 30 September 2026 was directly related to the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming meeting of holders of the Company's EUR Green Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWXXX). Among the matters proposed for consideration by the bondholders were amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond, including amendments to certain financial covenant provisions. The outcome of these proposals could have had implications for certain assumptions and assessments relevant to the preparation of the Company's annual financial statements and the related audit process. On 1 September 2026, the Management Board decided to terminate the ...

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