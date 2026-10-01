Catena AB: Catena expands its portfolio in Finland through the acquisition of 10 properties

Catena has signed an agreement with Urban Partners to acquire a portfolio of logistics properties for approximately SEK 2.15 billion. The portfolio comprises 10 properties, all located in Finland, Catena's newest market.

1 October 2026 8:00 a.m. CEST

The portfolio has a total lettable area of approximately 142,300 m², with two of the properties currently under completion. The land area amounts to just over 530,300 m², of which approximately 105,600 m² consists of unused building rights. The vendor is Urban Partners on behalf of its funds NIP and NSF V and the acquisition is being undertaken as a corporate transaction with an underlying property value of approximately SEK 2.15 billion. The acquisition is being financed with internal funds and external credit facilities. Following completion of the transaction, Catena's loan-to-value ratio is expected to be approximately 45 percent, and the company does not intend to increase leverage beyond this level.

The tenants in the acquired portfolio include companies such as Posti, DSV and Warasto. The occupancy rate is 100 percent, and the weighted average unexpired lease term is 7.3 years. The properties in the portfolio are expected to generate total annual net operating income of approximately SEK 137 million, equivalent to a yield of 6.4 percent.

"This acquisition is a great strategic fit for Catena. It adds modern properties in key logistics locations and brings well-established tenants into our portfolio. Together with our previous Finnish acquisitions, we now have a solid platform in Finland," says Catena's CEO, Jörgen Eriksson.

The sale also builds on Catena's existing relationship with Urban Partners, following a previous logistics transaction between the two companies.

"As market conditions have stabilised, we have created liquidity by developing a strong-performing portfolio of modern assets in strategic logistics locations", says Jani Nokkanen, Co-Head of Real Estate and Chief Investment Officer at Urban Partners.

The properties are energy-efficient and have a strong sustainability profile. Of the ten properties, six have an EPC rating of A and one has a rating of B, while nine are BREEAM-certified.

Closing for the majority of the properties will take place on 15 October 2026.



For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Eriksson, CEO, tel. +46 (0)730 70 22 42, jorgen.eriksson@catena.se

Henrik Eskolin, Regional Manager Finland, tel. +358 40 755 1774, henrik.eskolin@catena.fi

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Overview, acquired properties

Property Municipality Lettable area (m²) Rykmentinportinkatu 15 Tuusula 37,925 Rykmentinportinkatu 3 Tuusula 11,366 (under construction) Ilvesvuorenkatu 6 Nurmijärvi 25,203 Muuraintie 2 Pirkkala 17,646 Siiventie 21 Lieto 12,235 (under construction) Ahtonkaari 5 Lieto 16,685 Rahtitie 2 Pori 3,606 Nuppiväylä 24 Seinäjoki 7,964 Teknikonkatu 5 Lahti 5,274 Kuriirintie 3 Vaasa 4,409

This is information that Catena AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contacts for publication at the aforementioned time.

About Catena

Catena is a listed property company that sustainably develops and durably manages efficient logistics facilities through collaboration. Its strategically located properties supply the Scandinavian metropolitan areas and are adapted for both current and future flows of goods. The overarching objective is to generate a strong cash flow from operating activities to enable sustainable growth and stable returns. As of 30 June 2026, the properties had a total value of SEK 55,837 million. Catena's shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.