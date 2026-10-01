GiG Software PLC: Completion of 888AFRICA Acquisition

1 October 2026

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Completion of 888AFRICA Acquisition

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB; OTCQX: GIGXF), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an 80% stake in 888AFRICA, a leading African B2C operator, following the satisfaction of all conditions under the share purchase agreement ("SPA") announced on 28 September 2026.

As announced, the total consideration for the Acquisition is €16.4m. In accordance with the terms of the SPA, the initial consideration of €6.1m has been paid on completion, with the remaining €10.3m payable in instalments over the following 10 months.

888AFRICA is a profitable, high-growth African B2C operator with a market-leading position in Mozambique and licensed operations in Angola and Tanzania. The Acquisition adds immediate scale, geographic diversification and product leadership to the GiG platform, providing entry into high-growth, regulated African markets through an established operator with an existing player base and licences. With an annualised NGR run rate of approximately $50 million, 888AFRICA brings significant scale to the combined group from completion.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer commented:

"This acquisition is a major step forward in GiG's growth journey. 888AFRICA brings proven scale, strong market positions and significant growth momentum in some of Africa's most attractive regulated markets.

"Together, we have an exciting opportunity to accelerate growth, expand our global reach and create substantial long-term value for the Group."

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer ir@gig.com Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Georgina Moul vigo@gig.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc

GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.

Find out more at www.gig.com .

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