SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: Changes to SRV Group Plc's organisational structure and Corporate Executive Team

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 OCTOBER 2026 9:30 EEST

Changes to SRV Group Plc's organisational structure and Corporate Executive Team

SRV Group Plc is changing its organisational structure to better capture growth opportunities. At the same time, the company is renewing the composition of its Corporate Executive Team.

As of 1 October 2026, SRV's business operations will be organised into four business areas. The Southern Finland, Western and Central Finland, and Northern Finland business areas will be responsible for both non-residential and residential construction in their respective market areas. The Data Centres business area is responsible for the nationwide development of the company's data centre business and customer relationships, as well as for the management and delivery of projects. Previously, the Data Centres unit operated as part of the Business Premises, Helsinki Metropolitan Area business area.

"SRV has entered a new phase characterised by profitable growth, portfolio diversification, and comprehensive risk management. Alongside our already strong contracting business, we seek growth in data centre construction, whose exceptionally large and rapidly growing market we have highlighted previously. In addition, we strongly believe in the growth potential of our own project development in both non-residential and residential construction," says Saku Sipola, President and CEO of SRV. "Geographically, we are strengthening our local presence across Finland and seeking growth beyond our current operating areas in Northern Finland, on the West Coast and in the Uusimaa region in both contracting and residential construction."

As part of the organisational reform, Strategic Project Development, Non-residential Project Development and Leasing, and Transactions will be combined into a dedicated unit, thereby enhancing the development of non-residential projects in particular throughout Finland. The project development and execution of residential projects will remain the responsibility of the regional units.

SRV's Building Services unit, comprising approximately 100 professionals, will be transferred to Internal Services. The purpose of the change is to ensure that the company's building services expertise, which is playing an increasingly important role in strengthening SRV's competitiveness, can provide centralised support across all business areas.

At the same time, the responsibilities of the current centralised development unit will be integrated into other units.

SRV's Corporate Executive Team as of 1 October 2026

Jarkko Salmenoja, M.Sc. (Eng.) 58, has been appointed SVP, Data Centres and as a new member of SRV's Corporate Executive Team. Salmenoja has worked with SRV since August 2025 and prior to that he held senior management positions at NCC, WSP Finland and YIT.

Marko Palonen, M.Sc. (Eng.), B.Sc. (Eng.), 60, has been appointed SVP, Northern Finland and also a new member of the Corporate Executive Team. Most recently, Palonen served for an extended period as Regional Director for Northern Finland at YIT and previously at Lemminkäinen. He will take up his position at the beginning of 2027.

The Corporate Executive Team following the changes:

Saku Sipola, President and CEO

Jarkko Rantala, CFO (Finance, Financing and Corporate Planning)

Jouni Forsman, SVP, Southern Finland business area

Tero Karislahti, SVP, Western and Central Finland business area

Marko Palonen, SVP, Northern Finland business area

Jarkko Salmenoja, SVP, Data Centres business area

Jorma Seppä, SVP, Project Development, Leasing and Transactions

Liisa Krogerus, SVP, General Counsel

Minna Korander, SVP, Human Resources

Miia Eloranta, SVP, Communications and Marketing

Teemu Linna, SVP, Internal Services

"I am pleased that we are bringing new expertise and perspectives to the Corporate Executive Team from both within SRV and outside the company. I warmly welcome Jarkko and Marko to join us in building SRV's next phase of growth," says Sipola.

Going forward, SRV will disclose appointments and changes concerning the President and CEO and the CFO by means of a stock exchange release. In addition, the company will disclose other changes in senior management when they can be considered material to the company. This practice is based on SRV's Disclosure Policy.

For more information:

Miia Eloranta, SVP, Communications and Marketing, SRV, tel. +358 50 441 422, miia.eloranta@srv.fi

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SRV in brief

SRV is a Finnish construction company established in 1987 and Finland's largest builder of non-residential premises. The company is particularly strong in public sector contracting and lifecycle projects. SRV also delivers non-residential and residential projects in growth centres based on its own project development, and partners with cities on urban development projects.

We are guided by our lifecycle-wise way of building and by our customer promise: By listening, we build wisely. Our revenue in 2025 was EUR 705.6 million. In addition to approximately 700 SRV employees, we worked with a network of around 2,900 partners. SRV is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

SRV - Building for life