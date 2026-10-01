ROYC Group today announced the launch of ROYC Operating System (ROYC OS) as a standalone software platform for fund managers, banks and wealth managers across private markets. The software is now available separately from ROYC's existing structuring, fund operations and distribution services.

Proven in production, at scale

ROYC used its structuring and fund operations experience to develop its enterprise-grade digital offering that automates these services. The technology has been live in production for years, bundled with ROYC's services with more than 20 fund managers operating drawdown and evergreen funds on the ROYC OS, distributing to over 50 banks and wealth managers.

"We saw where legacy solutions were failing fund managers: spreadsheets and software assembled from separate tools bolted together over time, with no single record connecting a fund to its service providers and investors," said Octavian Popescu, Co-Founder and CEO of ROYC Group. "We built ROYC OS the other way around: as one integrated modular system from day one, proven by running our internal fund operations before we offered it to third parties. Now fund managers can use the same data management backbone we built for our existing structures, with AI embedded directly into the operating layer and connected to the underlying fund and investor data. This enables AI to automate and augment daily workflows, while allowing the platform to be deployed in their own environments with their own chosen service providers."

One platform, four modules

ROYC OS is one integrated platform comprising four core modules, each aligned to a specific stage of a fund's lifecycle. Clients can choose their preferred starting point and adopt additional modules at their own pace, with all four modules reading and writing to one investor data record instead of four separate databases.

A client can start with the module that solves its most pressing problem and add others later, without a new integration or vendor. ROYC OS integrates with existing fund service providers or supports the launch of new products, while replacing manual processes, reducing operating costs and delivering a fully digital experience.

Investor Lifecycle Reporting: Turns fund and asset-level data into centralised, investor-ready reporting at scale, distributing it automatically and giving investors one complete view. Fund Operations Workspace: Gives fund managers control of their own data, connecting administrators, custodians and distributors through one integration, reconciling provider data and identifying issues before they reach investors, while replacing spreadsheets and provider-dependent shadow books. Fundraising Workspace: Turns investor interest into signed commitments faster, replacing fragmented data rooms, investor management tools and spreadsheet-based fundraising trackers. Onboarding Subscriptions: Captures KYC/AML information and reuses it when an investor subscribes again, digitising and pre-filling paperwork and automating closing without the back-and-forth of PDFs and email.

Underneath all four modules sits ROYC Core, with a single-tenant architecture that keeps each client's data in its own fully isolated instance. ROYC Core is independently audited and ISO 27001 certified, and supports single sign-on, white-label portals, multi-language and multi-jurisdiction support, and an API-native architecture that allows clients to connect their existing tools.

"We didn't want to build something that needed a new integration project every time a client added a piece," said Peter Bergenwald, Chief Technology Officer at ROYC. "Everything runs on the same core. Turning on a new module is a configuration, not a rebuild."

AI built into daily work

AI is embedded across ROYC OS. Current applications include extracting and pre-screening KYC documents, translating fundraising materials and answering fund reporting questions in natural language.

The roadmap extends AI capabilities across the platform, including investor due-diligence questionnaire assistance, anomaly detection across cash, valuations and subscriptions, advisor portfolio planning through Horizon AI, and AI-assisted data migration.

Leadership for the Software business

Jamie Klein joined the company to lead the market expansion of ROYC OS as a standalone software business. Klein brings more than 17 years of experience in European financial markets, including a decade in financial software and FinTech, with previous senior sales roles at Henon AI (Head of GTM) and S&P Global (Sales Director, Private markets).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001924332/en/

Contacts:

Mathias Leijon

Founder and President, ROYC

mathias.leijon@roycgroup.com