DJ Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Acc (TIPA) Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.7501 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8972089 CODE: TIPA ISIN: LU1452600XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 444986 EQS News ID: 2408390 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)