Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieselbe Arbeit, dieselbe Rechnung, der vierfache Bruttogewinn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
01.10.2026 09:39 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist (MWOZ) 
Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Oct-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 49.7624 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38232393 
 
CODE: MWOZ 
 
ISIN: IE000QIF5XXX 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE000QIF5XXX 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MWOZ 
LEI Code:   213800JCKPCJEJ6DXK44 
Sequence No.: 445004 
EQS News ID:  2408426 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2408426&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.