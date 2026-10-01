DJ Amundi MSCI World IMI Value Advanced UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World IMI Value Advanced UCITS ETF ACC (WMMA) Amundi MSCI World IMI Value Advanced UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World IMI Value Advanced UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.2225 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38038631 CODE: WMMA ISIN: IE000AZV0XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000AZV0XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WMMA LEI Code: 213800CXKF3BCVPROB81 Sequence No.: 445062 EQS News ID: 2408542 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)