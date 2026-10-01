AM Best will attend the 2026 Baden-Baden Reinsurance Meeting, scheduled for 18-22 October 2026, in Baden-Baden, Germany.

AM Best will be represented by William Mills, senior director, market development, EMEA, and Romeo Berti, senior financial analyst. Delegates interested in meeting with AM Best to understand more about its rating and assessment services, as well as its research and insurance insights, can schedule a meeting by contacting Charlotte Shoesmith, executive assistant and senior events coordinator, at charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

The annual Baden-Baden Reinsurance Meeting brings together approximately 3,000 professionals from the reinsurance and insurance sectors worldwide for discussion on the renewal of reinsurance-related contracts and to conduct risk assessments ahead of the main renewal and new business period in January.

AM Best recently released its annual special report on the global insurance industry, with in-depth analysis of key segments and regional markets. To view this comprehensive Best's Market Segment Report, titled, "Global Reinsurance at an Inflection Point: Can Discipline Survive the Temptation of Record Capital?" please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=368235.

For more information on the 2026 Baden-Baden Reinsurance Meeting, please visit the official event page and agenda.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant Senior Events Coordinator

+44 77 6496 0705

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com