No sign-up, no watermark and no cost: freelancers and small businesses can create and download a professional PDF invoice in under a minute.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - VinzTech, the maker of the DiaryIt, TrackIt, TickOff, ClearMind and BudgetIt apps, today launched Invoice Generator Tool, a complimentary online invoice maker for freelancers, contractors and small businesses. It needs no account and adds no watermark. Every invoice, client detail and setting stays in the user's own browser instead of on a company server.

Many free invoice tools ask for an email address before people can download an invoice, and keep client names, prices and bank details on their servers. Invoice Generator Tool works the other way round: open the page, fill in the invoice and download the PDF. The PDF is created inside the browser, so invoice details never leave the device.

Key features include:

Paper-style editor. Users type straight onto an invoice that looks like the finished PDF, and can rename any label.

Any currency. More than 150 currencies with the right symbols and decimal places, detected from the user's browser.

Automatic totals. Tax, discounts and shipping are calculated as users type, and payment terms such as "Net 30" set the due date.

Invoice history. Every invoice is saved to a private history, where it can be reopened, duplicated for the next billing cycle and marked paid or unpaid.

Saved business profile. Business details and logo are entered once and filled in on every new invoice.

Backup and restore. All invoices can be downloaded as a single file and restored on another device.

Works on phones. On supported mobile browsers, the PDF can be shared straight to email or messaging apps.

The site also offers 12 industry invoice templates, including freelance, consulting, photography, construction and cleaning; eight free calculators for GST, VAT, sales tax, markup, margin, freelance hourly rates, late payment interest and due dates; and 10 plain-English guides to invoicing and getting paid.

"Sending an invoice shouldn't mean handing your client list to yet another website," said Vineet Ranjan, founder of VinzTech. "We built Invoice Generator Tool for people who send a few invoices a month and just want a clean PDF, fast, with no account and no data leaving their laptop."

Availability and pricing

Invoice Generator Tool is available now at invoicegeneratortool.app. It is free, works in any modern browser on desktop and mobile, and needs no download or registration.

About VinzTech

VinzTech builds simple productivity apps and web tools under the motto "Simple Apps. Real Productivity." Its apps for iOS and Android include DiaryIt (AI journal and voice diary), TrackIt (project tracker and focus timer), TickOff (habit tracker and daily planner), ClearMind (sleep sounds and meditation) and BudgetIt (expense tracker and budget planner).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316282