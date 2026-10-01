On a site that will function, in terms of capacity, as an entirely new urban district, with more than 46 kilometres of fibre-optic network, 35 radio sites, 5G Standalone and Wi-Fi 7, Telekom Srbija Group is presenting the digital ecosystem it is building for over 135 participating countries and four million expected visitors.

Telekom Srbija sees EXPO 2027 as a platform for strengthening its global positioning and marketing its products and services.

Telekom Srbija Group is building telecommunications infrastructure at the EXPO 2027 Belgrade site whose mobile segment is comparable in scale to that of an entire urban district. On a site that previously had no telecommunications infrastructure, more than 14 kilometres of telecommunications ducting and over 46 kilometres of high-capacity fibre-optic network have been delivered so far, together with 35 advanced radio access network sites.

The digital ecosystem, based on 5G Standalone and Wi-Fi 7 technologies, is designed to provide reliable, secure and high-speed connectivity for more than 135 participating countries, the media, exhibitors and the four million visitors expected over the 93 days of EXPO 2027.

For Telekom Srbija Group, however, this project is more than an infrastructure undertaking. As a strategic partner of EXPO 2027, the company intends to use one of the largest international events ever held in Serbia as a platform for presenting its technological capabilities and business ecosystem to an international audience.

'For us, EXPO 2027 represents a new paradigm. Our role goes beyond the traditional sponsorship model. We are a strategic partner putting our knowledge and capabilities towards the creation of a global event, but at the same time we see EXPO as a unique platform for positioning Telekom Srbija Group globally as a technology group that develops solutions and experiences which improve the way people live, work and connect,' said Jasna Protic, Head of the EXPO Project at Telekom Srbija.

Telekom Srbija Group has made the EXPO project a strategic priority, with 200 people engaged in bringing together the company's technology, business and communications activities.

A particular challenge lies in the fact that the telecommunications system for EXPO is being developed from the ground up, in parallel with the construction of the new site. In addition to the infrastructure that visitors will use directly, the project also includes technology solutions that will operate behind the scenes of the event, such as cyber security, management platforms and digital applications.

'The technology we are building must meet the demands of millions of visitors and participants while also enabling the safe and smooth running of an exceptionally complex event. Our goal is not just connectivity. We want to show that Telekom Srbija Group and experts from Serbia have the knowledge and capability to deliver world-class telecommunications infrastructure and digital services,' Telekom Srbija emphasised.

EXPO 2027 will also be an opportunity to showcase Telekom Srbija Group's wider technology and business ecosystem in the fields of telecommunications, technology systems, media, IoT, venture investment and digital innovation, as well as to develop new B2B and B2G partnerships in international markets.

The centrepiece of these activities will be the Telekom Srbija Group Pavilion, which will combine an interactive visitor experience with a business space for meetings with international companies, institutions, representatives of countries and technology partners. The Pavilion will also be one of the main venues for marking Telekom Srbija Group's 30th anniversary on 1 June 2027.

The infrastructure built for the EXPO project will remain part of the long-term digital foundation of this part of Belgrade after the event has ended.

The legacy of this mega-event will not only be what we build for its duration. It will also be the infrastructure that remains, the knowledge we have developed, the partnerships we will establish and the new business opportunities that may arise from them. Telekom Srbija wants what it is building today to have value for both the company and Serbia long after EXPO 2027 has ended.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001268562/en/

Contacts:

Ivana Bajovic

ivanabajo@telekom.rs

+381 64 650 7300