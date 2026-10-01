New Intelligence Model gives temporary recruitment agencies real-time oversight of performance and gross profit to help increase margins

Panther secures place on G-Cloud 15, the latest Crown Commercial Service framework, opening access to public-sector contracts

Platform overhaul: streamlined self-service settings, a full user-experience reskin and a new website

Panther, the operating system for temporary recruitment, today announced a set of product and business updates aimed at the temporary recruitment agencies that staff the UK's critical industries, from hospitals and schools to hotels and restaurants.

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Ashling Coyle, CEO and Founder of Panther

As demand for temporary workers increases and agency margins tighten, Panther has launched its new Intelligence Model, secured a place on the latest Crown Commercial Service framework, G-Cloud 15, and rolled out an overhaul of its platform spanning streamlined self-service settings, a full user-experience reskin and a new website.

The temp recruitment agencies that supply nurses, carers, teaching staff and kitchen crews, such as Jubilee Hospitality and Carestaff Solutions, increasingly run on Panther. The platform's client base has doubled, and it now holds over 300,000 candidate records and over 1.7 million compliance documents across more than 53,000 locations, with a retention rate above 95%.

The growth and platform updates come as temporary recruitment agencies face a tighter market and significant incoming regulation. From 2027, guaranteed-hours rules will require worker offers to be built from accurate records of the hours actually worked, and from January 2027 the qualifying period for unfair dismissal drops from two years to six months. Both are new regulations which raise the stakes on clean, centralised data, something Panther is specifically designed to provide at scale.

Panther is the all-in-one platform for temporary and shift-based recruitment, is built specifically for the complex, high-volume and regulated temp staffing that these industries depend on. The new Intelligence Model gives agency leaders real-time visibility of performance and gross profit, while the self-service overhaul, part of a wider product reskin, streamlines around 2,000 configurable settings so agencies can get up and running faster. Panther is ISO 27001 certified for information security, with ISO 9001 for quality management in progress.

Ashling Coyle, CEO and Founder of Panther, said:

"This is one of the hardest temp markets I have seen, and agencies are being asked to do more with less. Everything we have shipped this autumn is about giving them the oversight to increase their margins and keep critical services staffed, from hospitals to classrooms to hotels. The Intelligence Model puts real numbers in front of agency leaders in real time, and our place on G-Cloud 15 opens the door to public-sector work. We built Panther for exactly this kind of market."

About Panther

Panther is the operating system for temporary recruitment. Built for temporary recruiters, the platform manages the complex, high-volume and regulated staffing that generalist tools cannot handle, across sectors including healthcare, education and hospitality. Panther brings sourcing, compliance, scheduling, timesheets and pay into one platform, giving agencies a single, reliable system of record. Panther is ISO 27001 certified and holds a place on the Crown Commercial Service G-Cloud 15 framework.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001501232/en/

Contacts:

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James McLoughlin

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