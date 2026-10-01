FPT, a global technology and IT services provider, and ZEBOX, the international innovation accelerator initiated by the CMA CGM Group, have entered into a three-year strategic partnership to develop and deploy AI-powered solutions for the transport and logistics industry.

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The partnership was formalized during the Vietnam France Leaders Forum, held as part of Vietnam's General Secretary and State President's official visit to France.

The partnership will combine FPT's expertise in artificial intelligence, automation and large-scale digital transformation with ZEBOX's innovation network and its close connection to the CMA CGM Group's global transport and logistics ecosystem. The partners will focus on shipping, port operations, logistics, supply chain management and clean energy.

A first joint initiative in Vietnam

As a first step, FPT, ZEBOX and CMA CGM Vietnam will launch the Challenge For Impacts Vietnam program in Ho Chi Minh City on October 15, 2026.

The international competition will bring startups and leading corporations together to transform innovative ideas into concrete projects. Participants will work on operational challenges identified by CMA CGM Vietnam, particularly in system operations and port terminal optimization, with the aim of developing solutions that could subsequently be deployed in real-world conditions.

Combining technology, industry expertise and startup innovation

Over the next three years, FPT and ZEBOX will identify collaboration opportunities within the CMA CGM ecosystem, develop proofs of concept, engage with promising technology startups and support the international deployment of selected solutions.

ZEBOX will contribute its knowledge of transport and logistics challenges, its international innovation network and its connections with startups and corporations. FPT will provide its expertise in AI, automation and the implementation of large-scale technology programs.

Together, the partners aim to accelerate the transition from identifying an operational need to testing and deploying scalable solutions that can improve efficiency, strengthen supply chain resilience and support decarbonization.

"FPT's strategic partnership with ZEBOX reaffirms our long-term commitment to the French market, as well as Europe as a region. Together with ZEBOX's expertise in logistics and supply chain management, FPT brings our capabilities in AI, automation, and large-scale technology transformation powered by our AI-first ecosystem FleziPT. We look forward to developing innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency, support sustainable growth, and create new opportunities for collaboration between the business ecosystems across countries," said Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Software Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President, FPT Corporation

"This partnership with FPT marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive innovation and sustainability in global logistics. By combining ZEBOX's deep industry expertise and CMA CGM's ecosystem with FPT's cutting-edge AI and digital transformation capabilities, we are poised to unlock new opportunities for efficiency, resilience, and environmental progress. Together, we will empower startups and corporations to co-create solutions that shape the future, while reinforcing France and Vietnam's leadership in technological collaboration," said Frédéric Guilleux, CEO of ZEBOX

Since establishing its presence in France in 2008, FPT has steadily expanded its footprint as an innovation partner to leading businesses across strategic sectors including automotive, manufacturing, aerospace and aviation, logistics, and healthcare. Combining deep industry expertise with capabilities in AI, Cloud, SAP, Data, and next-generation digital platforms, FPT helps enterprises accelerate transformation, improve operational efficiency and build long-term resilience.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion (FY2025) and a workforce of over 44,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

About ZEBOX

Initiated in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman CEO of the CMA CGM Group, ZEBOX is an international innovation accelerator expert in the fields of maritime industry, logistics media.

Its mission is to connect the world's best innovations with the CMA CGM Group and its partners across three key areas: environmental impact, technological competitiveness, employee well-being and safety at work.

Operating in 6 regions, ZEBOX is now supported by 15+ international companies such as CEVA Logistics, Jifmar Group, Transdev and Orange.

Follow ZEBOX on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com