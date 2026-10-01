Vieworks Co., Ltd.: Vieworks to Showcase High-Speed Machine Vision Technologies at VISION 2026

ANYANG, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a global provider of industrial imaging solutions, will participate in VISION 2026, the world's leading trade fair for machine vision held in Stuttgart, Germany, from October 6 to 8. At Hall 10, booth 10E30, Vieworks will demonstrate a diverse portfolio of high-speed, high-resolution industrial cameras, showcasing its expertise in advanced imaging technologies.

The exhibition will feature Vieworks' extensive range of area scan cameras, covering resolutions from 0.4 megapixels to 1152 megapixels. The VZ Series, available with GigE, 2.5GigE, and USB 3.0 interfaces, offers compact and versatile imaging options for automated inspection and other machine vision applications across various industries. Vieworks will also present its VL Series of line scan cameras, featuring 5GigE and 10GigE interfaces and resolutions ranging from 2k to 16k.

Vieworks will also showcase its VT Sense Series, a lineup of BSI (back-side illuminated) TDI (time delayed integration) line scan cameras. Supporting up to 384 stages of integration, the cameras deliver outstanding sensitivity for applications where reliable imaging in low-light conditions is essential. The BSI sensor technology provides excellent quantum efficiency (QE) and a strong signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), enabling high-quality imaging across the visible, UV (ultraviolet), and NIR (near-infrared) spectral ranges.

Another highlight of Vieworks' exhibition will be CoaXPress-over-Fiber, a next-generation high-speed interface technology. Vieworks will demonstrate a complete CoaXPress-over-Fiber solution, incorporating the camera, fiber-optic cable, transceivers, and frame grabber as an integrated setup. The setup supports data transmission speeds of up to 100 Gbps per channel and transmission distances of up to 10 km. By providing the complete solution from a single source, Vieworks enables a streamlined approach to high-speed machine vision system configuration.

"VISION is an important opportunity for us to connect with customers and partners from around the world and share our latest imaging technologies," said a Vieworks spokesperson. "At VISION 2026, we look forward to demonstrating how our machine vision solutions can address the evolving requirements of demanding applications and further strengthen our role as a trusted vision partner."

VISION 2026 will be held at Messe Stuttgart, bringing together leading companies and professionals from across the global machine vision industry.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Vieworks is a global provider of machine vision solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of industrial cameras, industrial lenses, and machine vision accessories. With advanced imaging technologies and a commitment to innovation, Vieworks supports customers in developing reliable and high-performance vision systems. For more information, please visit vision.vieworks.com.

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