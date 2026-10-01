Cervoz Technology: Cervoz Launches MIL-STD-810H M.2 NVMe SSDs for Mission-Critical Embedded Systems

T449 and T459 Series deliver PCIe Gen4 performance, hardware-based data security, and rugged reliability for defense, aerospace, and industrial applications

TAIPEI, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervoz Technology, a leading provider of industrial storage, memory, and expansion module solutions, announced the launch of its T449 and T459 Series, a new line of MIL-STD-810H compliant M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs engineered for embedded systems deployed in defense, aerospace, transportation, and industrial automation.

Environmental Reliability

Harsh environments place continuous mechanical and environmental stress on embedded storage. The T449 and T459 Series comply with MIL-STD-810H requirements for vibration, shock, and combined temperature-altitude testing to support reliable operation in demanding deployments.

Anti-Vibration Fill is integrated as a standard design feature to mechanically secure the controller and NAND chips against prolonged vibration. For deployments in high-humidity or harsh outdoor environments, optional Conformal Coating provides a specialized moisture and chemical barrier, isolating sensitive circuitry from airborne contaminants.

Sustained Performance

Applications such as mission computers, AI edge platforms, video recording, and industrial data logging require storage capable of maintaining stable write performance during continuous operation.

Supporting PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe, the T449 and T459 Series deliver up to 5,085 MB/s read and 4,765 MB/s write. Industrial 3D TLC NAND, LDPC error correction, wear leveling, and End-to-End Data Protection help maintain data integrity during sustained workloads.

Hardware-Based Data Protection & Destruction

In highly secure operations, protecting sensitive information goes far beyond standard software encryption. During equipment maintenance, redeployment, or in the event of hardware compromise, storage devices require immediate, foolproof, and irreversible sanitization methods that comply with strict security protocols.

The T449 and T459 Series integrate Multi-Layered Data Security, managed at the hardware level, to address these critical security requirements:

Write Protection: A hardware-enforced lock that prevents unauthorized modification or tampering of critical boot files and data.

A hardware-enforced lock that prevents unauthorized modification or tampering of critical boot files and data. Quick Erase: Removes all stored data within seconds, preparing the SSD for redeployment or reuse.

Removes all stored data within seconds, preparing the SSD for redeployment or reuse. Physical Destroy: The ultimate hardware-based safeguard. Via a dedicated hardware trigger, the SSD initiates high-voltage physical destruction, routing electrical overstress to burn out the NAND Flash controller and memory cells. This physically disables the silicon, ensuring sensitive data is permanently and irreversibly unrecoverable even if the physical drive is compromised or lost.

Extended Endurance

Long-term storage reliability depends on efficient flash management as much as NAND quality. The T459 Series further integrates Over-Provisioning, Dynamic SLC Write Cache, Safeguard, and Circuitguard technologies to reduce write amplification, improve flash endurance, and maintain consistent performance during continuous recording and other write-intensive applications.

Target Applications

Typical deployment platforms include:

Defense and rugged embedded computers

Ground vehicle, marine, and aerospace support systems

Unmanned platforms (UAV, UGV, and USV)

Transportation and industrial automation systems

The Cervoz T449 and T459 Series are available in capacities up to 2TB, with both standard (0°C to 70°C) and wide (-40°C to +85°C) temperature options.

Contact the Cervoz team to learn more about the new MIL-STD-810H compliant SSD family.

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