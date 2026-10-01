Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB: Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) receives approval for extension of the Vincero Disposal closing deadline

As set out in Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ)'s (the "Company") press release on 6 July 2026, the Company requested the Bondholders' approval of certain amendments to the terms and conditions (the "Terms and Conditions") of its senior secured deferred interest bonds with ISIN SE0015797XXX (the "Bonds") by way of a written procedure (the "Written Procedure"). As set out in the Company's press release on 23 July 2026, the Bondholders approved the requested amendments in the Written Procedure. One of the conditions for the amendments to take effect was the entering into of a share purchase agreement in respect of the disposal of all shares in Vincero Fastigheter 5 AB and Vincero Fastigheter 8 AB (the "Vincero Disposal"). As set out in the Company's press release on 14 September 2026, a share purchase agreement in respect of the Vincero Disposal (the "SPA") was entered into on 11 September 2026, and the Agent confirmed on 14 September 2026 that the amendments set out in the Written Procedure had become effective.

Pursuant to Clause 13.1 of the Terms and Conditions as amended by the Written Procedure, the Company shall ensure that (i) closing of the Vincero Disposal occurs no later than 30 September 2026 and (ii) that the net disposal proceeds from the Vincero Disposal (after certain deductions) are applied towards redemption of the Bonds no later than 14 October 2026, or, in each case, such later date as approved by the Agent acting on the instruction of a bondholder committee representing no less than 58 per cent. of the nominal amount of the Bonds. However, the share purchase agreement in respect of the Vincero Disposal remains subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including inter alia the approval of a notification under the Swedish Foreign Direct Investment Screening Act (Sw. lag (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar). As such, closing will not occur by 30 September 2026, and the redemption will not be made by 14 October 2026.

As a result, a committee of holders of Bonds representing 59.75 per cent. of the nominal amount of the Bonds has instructed the Agent to approve an extension of the longstop date for the closing of the Vincero Disposal from 30 September 2026 to 15 December 2026, and an extension of the longstop date for the application of the net disposal proceeds towards redemption of the Bonds from 14 October 2026 to 8 January 2027, and the Agent has approved the extension in accordance with the Terms and Conditions.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Holmström, CEO

+46 (0) 8 660 94 00

fredrik.holmstrom@holmstromgruppen.se

For more information, please contact:

Philip Bergsteinsson, Financial & Operations Manager

+46 (0) 8 660 94 00

info@holmstromgruppen.se

About Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ)

Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) ("Holmström Fastigheter") is a public company in the property sector and a wholly owned subsidiary within Holmströmgruppen's conglomerate. The business is based on the ownership of residential properties and real estate-related shareholdings. More information is available at www.holmstromfastigheterholding.se