DJ Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc (EAHG) Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.4013 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31315 CODE: EAHG ISIN: LU2368674XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2368674XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAHG LEI Code: 213800MNGINQA3GWTZ79 Sequence No.: 445091 EQS News ID: 2408608 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2026 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)